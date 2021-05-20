newsbreak-logo
Brownsville Fire Department ends search, no vehicle found in bay waters

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
Local News

The Brownsville Fire Department concluded the search for a vehicle that was reported to have slid into the water Wednesday evening at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp and said no vehicle was found.

“The search has concluded and no vehicle was found,” Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said. “A search was done by air, land and ground. Also utilizing sonar equipment under water and nothing was found.”

The search started Wednesday evening and concluded at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Also on scene were Texas Parks and Wildlife, DPS and Cameron County Sheriff.

“Our crews are out there this morning continuing the search with Texas Parks and Wildlife and DPS. As of right now there are no further updates. I’ll will give you an update as soon as I receive more information,” Sheldon said Thursday morning.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted on Wednesday that DPS Marine Unit and Brownsville Fire and Rescue have deployed rescue boats to assist with the search of the vehicle.

“CCSO Dispatch received a call earlier today; details are limited; witness advised a vehicle was driving north along the ship channel when it slid into the water at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp,” Garza tweeted.

“Unaware if they made it out or how many occupants. Several agencies on scene.”

