newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dax Shepard Recalls the Messy Conan O'Brien Interview That Got Him Banned From the Show

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDax Shepard is opening up about the only "career wreckage-y thing" he did during the lowest place in his addiction, recalling a disastrous appearance on Conan in 2004 got him "banned" from the show in a new interview on The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast. Shepard is clearly intoxicated during the interview, falling backward over a chair and breaking a table during an interview that is clearly painful for Conan O'Brien.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Shows#Armchair Expert#The Ellen Degeneres Show#Funny#Healthiness Podcast#Binge Drink#Cocaine#Pain Killers#Pop Culture#Addiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ Launches Exclusive Spotify Partnership. Dax Shepard’s popular Armchair Expert podcast has inked an exclusive deal, moving to Spotify. The award-winning podcast, co-hosted by actor, filmmaker and comedian Shepard and…. Dax Shepard Explains How He Told His Children About His Relapse. The actor last September revealed he...
CelebritiesBillboard

Conan O'Brien Is Hilariously Incensed That BTS' J-Hope Called Him 'Curtain': Watch

After all, you can't spell TBS without BTS. Conan O'Brien has been a staple of late night TV for nearly three decades. The longest tenured host in the wee hours -- who began his run in 1993 when he took over the Late Show on NBC from David Letterman -- recently announced that he's wrapping up his TBS show on June 24 before moving to HBO Max. He's clearly an icon, but that doesn't mean the towering carrot top is a global superstar.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Kristen Bell doesn't mind if Dax Shepard calls another woman attractive

Kristen Bell doesn't mind if Dax Shepard calls another woman attractive. The 'Frozen' star insists she isn't worried if her husband compliments other women's looks because she knows he isn't going to leave her for them and thus it doesn't affect her self-esteem. Speaking to Self magazine, she said: "He...
EntertainmentEngadget

Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' becomes a Spotify exclusive on July 1st

It's no secret that Spotify wants to be a big deal in the podcast world. The streaming music company signed on Joe Rogan's show last year as an exclusive, and it has deals in place with the Obamas, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now, you can add Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert to the pile. Starting July 1, Armchair Expert will become a Spotify exclusive. Additionally, Spotify will have a first-look deal for any new properties from the show's parent company, Armchair Umbrella Network.
Businessyoursun.com

Spotify signs another exclusive podcast deal, this time with Dax Shepard show

Spotify said on Wednesday that it reached an exclusive multiyear licensing deal with popular podcast "Armchair Expert," adding to the streaming service's growing repertoire of audio programs. "Armchair Expert," launched in 2018, is co-hosted by comedian Dax Shepard and Emmy-nominated producer Monica Padman. The weekly program has interviews with thought...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kristen Bell’s Quotes About Out-Earning Dax Shepard Deserve A Standing Ovation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard hide very little when it comes to how they handle work, parenting, their relationship, and their finances. In a new interview with Self, Bell revealed she makes more money than Shepard, and if he's not cool with that... well, he'd better be. Although money can certainly be an awkward discussion topic in any relationship, men who feel insecure about women out-earning them should just read Kristen Bell’s quotes about out-earning Dax Shepard.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Conan O'Brien Says Give Elon Musk a Shot at Hosting 'SNL'

Conan O'Brien says non-professional comedians like Elon Musk make perfect 'SNL' hosts ... and funny ones too, so he says viewers might be pleasantly surprised. We got Conan Wednesday on his way out of the famous L.A. diner Swingers, and he gave us some insight on what Elon and the 'SNL' cast are going through right now. Remember, he was a writer on the show from 1988 to 1991. He revealed it's actually the non-comedians he considered "dream guests" back in the day when he was one of the show's writers.