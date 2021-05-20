Dax Shepard Recalls the Messy Conan O'Brien Interview That Got Him Banned From the Show
Dax Shepard is opening up about the only "career wreckage-y thing" he did during the lowest place in his addiction, recalling a disastrous appearance on Conan in 2004 got him "banned" from the show in a new interview on The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast. Shepard is clearly intoxicated during the interview, falling backward over a chair and breaking a table during an interview that is clearly painful for Conan O'Brien.popculture.com