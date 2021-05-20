newsbreak-logo
Is 13 Reasons Why a true story? Netflix series is fictional, contrary to ‘real’ Hannah Barker TikTok tapes

By Alex Finnis
inews.co.uk
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople on social media have started to believe that Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why was based on a true story, because of a viral TikTok account. The American teen drama is fictional and based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name. The series revolves around high school student Clay...

TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix seems to have a "figure it out" approach to fantasy and science fiction dramas

Shows like Shadow and Bone and The Witcher appear to be intentionally confusing. "This has become something of a calling card for Netflix as it continues to expand its output in certain genres," says Miles Surrey. "Not that a company like Netflix, with its fingers in so many different types of programming, has one unifying strategy, but when it comes to fantasy and science fiction, the goal seems to be making shows 'for real heads only.' These are shows where attention to detail and faithfulness matters more than simplifying things in order to reach the widest possible audience. Shadow and Bone, confusing as it may be in moments, feels like a cakewalk compared to The Witcher, a fantasy series that’s disorienting as all hell even before it becomes apparent that it’s juggling multiple timelines. (Not helping matters is that some of the Witcher characters, including its titular Witcher, don’t age across decades.) But with The Witcher, the absurdity is part of the appeal, especially when it’s delivered with batshit conviction by Henry Cavill in a wig grunting and muttering 'f*ck' to himself as he travels through a realm littered with otherworldly monsters and, at one point, a golden dragon communicating telepathically with a British accent. Shows like The Witcher or Shadow and Bone remain accessible so long as the viewer is willing to soak in their meticulous fantasy worlds like a sponge and accept that they might never grasp every detail within. Initial bewilderment is part of the experience—and soon, that bewilderment gives way to discovery. Unlike a series like Westworld, where obfuscation is embedded into the show’s mystery-box DNA, these Netflix fantasy shows reward a viewer putting effort into the immersive experience."
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix's 'The Sons of Sam' Gets Lost in Fog of Conspiracy: TV Review

We may soon begin to run low on famous cases from the past to reframe into true-crime series. Following on recent series about the Night Stalker and the Ted Bundy murders, Netflix now drops “The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness,” about the Son of Sam killings in New York City in the late 1970s. That the title and subject differ by a letter is the engine of this story: We follow the late investigative journalist Maury Terry through his belief that the murders, for which David Berkowitz was convicted, have their roots in a grander conspiracy, rooted in a cult with possible ties to other crimes and to the Manson family.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
FanSided

Petition to get the Hype House Netflix show canceled goes viral

As TikTok users might’ve heard by now, a new reality series following the members of the Hype House is coming to Netflix, news which was met with divisive reactions. In case you have no idea what I’m talking about, the Hype House is a group of influencers who for the most part became famous from the social media app TikTok. They all live together in a mansion to make videos together, and are actually extremely successful. (Yes, I feel old too).
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

Is 'Cruel Summer' Based on a True Story? What Fans Need to Know Before Watching More Episodes

When the teen thriller drama Cruel Summer premiered on Freeform on April 20, it instantly transported viewers back to the ‘90s with its music, fashion and pop-culture references. The psychological mystery centers around Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) accusing Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) of not helping her when she was kidnapped. The two girls seemingly switch lives overnight and when Kate is rescued, she makes Jeanette the most hated person in America with her allegation.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Move To Heaven Korean Drama Web Series Premieres On Netflix, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

Korean series is known for amazing drama series and movies and their cinema has really caught the attention of the global world as in these times of quarantine people have been watching so many movies and series on the different OTT platforms that are available in every country and it seems like that the Korean multimedia industry has really stood up and have come up with such amazing content that people from all over the globe have been craving for more of their dramas as they are truly fun to watch and the acting is phenomenal.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

The Accidental Love Story KOOKU Web Series Watch Online, Review, Cast, Real Name!

Another romantic drama web series is set for the entertainment purpose of the audiences which will surely grab the attention and block your seat on the couch. After watching the success of Hum Apke Fan Hai and Atithi In House, the OTT platform Kooku app is back with one more exciting show titled “The Accidental Love Story”. The audiences have a high expectation from the show that it will give them a high voltage of entertainment. The trailer and first look of the show are already released on social media platforms as well on Youtube. After watching the trailer the audiences are continuously searching for the details of the show and in this article, we are sharing all the possible details including star cast, storyline, release date, and reviews.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix To Release Army Of The Dead’s First 15 Minutes Online

As you may have noticed over the last three and a half years, fans of Zack Snyder’s filmography are hardly shy when it comes to using social media. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign trended on a regular basis until HBO Max finally announced the four-hour Holy Grail of Justice League, and the very same day it premiered on the streaming service #RestoreTheSnyderVerse was born.
Behind Viral VideosVulture

The Real Story Behind Netflix’s Top 10 Lists

It’s no secret that Netflix home pages are tailored according to past viewing patterns. What you see depends on what you’ve watched, which is why your interface might look a lot different than the one your spouse or neighbor sees when they log on. Perhaps not as widely known: Some of the categories and content rows that might seem objective are actually just as personalized. “Popular on Netflix” and “Trending,” for example, sure sound like Nielsen-like rankings of what’s hot in the U.S. or the rest of the world. Turns out they’re not.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's True-Crime Docuseries 'Sons of Sam' Dives Into the Case's Occult Theory

As the four-episode series shows, writer Maury Terry got a lot of attention at the time. The Netflix true-crime docuseries industrial complex shows no signs of slowing down. After shows like Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and Murder Among the Mormons climbed up the streamer's top 10 list earlier this year, the new Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, which chronicles one reporter's obsession with the grisly murders committed in '70s New York, similarly made waves with viewers eager to comb through the latest mix of interviews, archival footage, and theories. This time, there's a little Paul Giamatti thrown in, too.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why The Irregulars Was Canceled at Netflix

Well, it sounded like a good idea at least. A Victorian-era story about a group of street kids that were working with Sherlock Holmes and Watson to solve crimes did sound like it might have had some promise, but with a B grade it apparently didn’t pass muster and, as a result, has been canceled. It would be great to say that this is a new development over at Netflix, but as great as the streaming network is, the reputation it’s gained by canceling various shows after one or two seasons hasn’t been the best. The problem with some shows is that people aren’t always willing to take the risk of investing in them emotionally, but sadly this habit of canceling shows is one of the biggest reasons, which means that a vicious cycle has been created when it comes to trying to push new ideas to the fans. No one wants to get too attached to a show that might end up being canceled after the first season, and therefore some folks, obviously more than a few, might avoid the show altogether and not even bother giving it a chance. That might sound like a bit of a stretch since it could be that the show doesn’t always come off as great as the trailers make it look, but the idea that people simply aren’t into the story is valid, but it’s a lesser explanation since some people do enjoy surfing Netflix to find something that they can watch and be entertained by, and this usually does mean that they’re willing to at least try getting into one show or another to see if it will fit with what they enjoy. It might help if Netflix adopted the idea of releasing one episode at a time like several other streaming sites, as the opportunity to binge-watch is sometimes more of a negative than a positive.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Uzo Aduba Makes 'In Treatment' a Striking Story of Falling Apart: TV Review

The HBO series about therapy drops multiple episodes per week. (In its first two seasons, starring Gabriel Byrne as the central therapist, that number was five; Byrne’s final season and the new, Uzo Aduba-led installment keep it to a relatively sensible four.) It features chunky, occasionally hard-to-swallow language, a reminder that the therapeutic process is one in which the patient grapples towards the truth, and that said grappling can be painfully laborious. And it asks the viewer to do something complicated — extrapolate nuanced truths about a doctor from their interactions with their patients — with some very simple tools. Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Lawrence sees three people, each broadly drawn personality types built around fairly rudimentary “twists.” They present one way, and we quickly and easily see that they’re really something else. They’re often, in fact, the opposite of how they seem!
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

This True Crime Series Is Now The #1 Show On Netflix

As of late, not many other shows have had a chance to top the Netflix charts. On top of Shadow and Bone manhandling the Top 10 list for 12 straight days (a record in 2021, by the way), The Circle and The Baker and the Beauty have been busy controlling the streaming service as well. In fact, dating back to April 17, no other show besides thsoe three on Netflix has been able to capture the #1 spot on the daily Top 10 charts.
MoviesGamespot

Notorious Horror Movie Faces Of Death To be Remade By Cam Filmmakers

Controversial horror movie Faces of Death is getting a remake. The new version of the 1978 film will be written by Isa Mazzei and directed by Daniel Goldhaber. The pair previously made the acclaimed 2018 psychological horror Cam. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rights to Faces of Death have...