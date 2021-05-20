newsbreak-logo
Eric Adams accepts NYC mayoral endorsement from newspaper whose editor attended Capitol riots

By Michael Gartland
NY Daily News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Borough President and mayoral contender Eric Adams touted an endorsement he received from the Jewish Press on Thursday, but neglected to mention that the independent weekly’s chief editor was present at the pro-Trump Capitol riot in January. Five people were killed at the riot, including a police officer who...

