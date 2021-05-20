newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Treasury seeks reporting of cryptocurrency transfers, doubling of IRS workforce

By David Lawder
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBa74_0a5kbVAB00
The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The Biden administration's tax enforcement proposal would require that cryptocurrency transfers over $10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and would more than double the IRS workforce over a decade, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.

The plans were part of a Treasury report detailing the Biden Administration's proposal to invest some $80 billion into the U.S. tax agency through 2031 to improve compliance an revenue collections.

"As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on," the Treasury said in the report, which noted that these assets, are likely to grow in importance over the next decade as a part of business income.

Cryptocurrency assets currently have a market capitalization of about $2 trillion.

The Treasury disclosure blunted a rally in the dollar value of bitcoin on Thursday - to a 6% gain from an earlier 10% rise read more . The gains came a day after bitcoin fell as much as 30% and number two digital currency ether fell 45%.

The Treasury's report said the proposed IRS investments would add a total of more than 86,000 full-time equivalent employees to the agency's ranks over the next decade, reversing a long-term decline and more than doubling the 2019 IRS workforce of 73,554 full-time equivalent positions.

It said the investment plan would allow for the hiring of least 5,000 additional enforcement personnel over the decade.

SHRINK THE GAP

The Treasury said its proposal would shrink by about 10% the "tax gap" that it estimates at about $7 trillion or 3% of U.S. economic output over the next decade, raising some $700 billion in a "conservative" estimate.

The tax gap - the difference between taxes legally owed and those collected by the IRS - was estimated at $584 billion in 2019, according to the policy paper.

By the second decade, it estimated that the investments would yield $1.6 trillion in additional revenue, as revenue agents hired in prior years gain experience in dealing with highly complex tax returns filed by wealthy individuals.

The IRS investment plan also would replace the Treasury's 1960s-era computer architecture with new machine-learning-capable systems that will be better able to detect suspect tax returns. IRS is the only federal agency with computers that run on the antiquated Common Business-Oriented Language (COBOL) system, Treasury said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasury#A Treasury#Cash Transactions#U S Businesses#Tax Revenue#Taxes#The U S Treasury#Cobol#Biden Administration#Cryptocurrency Transfers#Cryptocurrency Assets#U S Economic Output#Digital Currency#Reporting#Business Income#Revenue Agents#Suspect Tax Returns#Market#Disclosure#Wealthy Individuals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
U.S. PoliticsWSLS

Treasury to start paying out $350B in state and local aid

The Treasury Department on Monday launched its $350 billion program to distribute aid to state and local governments, giving the U.S. economy an added boost after relatively modest hiring in April. The aid is part of President Joe Biden's larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March....
Congress & Courtsdallassun.com

Federal court says IRS can pursue those using cryptocurrencies

A U.S. federal court has ruled that the IRS may issue a summons to Kraken to obtain details on taxpayers who had made transactions using virtual currencies. This is seen as a bid to tighten loopholes that allow those using cryptocurrencies to avoid paying taxes, according to the Department of Justice on May 5.
EconomyZDNet

IRS secures order to serve Kraken with customer data request on cryptocurrency traders

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has secured an order to obtain records from Kraken on customers performing cryptocurrency trades. In the latest crackdown centered on cryptocurrency trading which is not reported for tax and income purposes, the IRS has been granted permission by a federal court in the Northern District of California to issue a "John Doe" summons on Payward Ventures Inc. and Kraken, its US-facing arm.
U.S. Politicsathenscountyohedc.com

U.S. Treasury Opens Portal for Fiscal Recovery Funds

The ACEDC is excited to announce on behalf of the US Treasury that ARPA funding dedicated to county and local governments is now ready to be given out. Read more from the Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s announcement:. “The U.S. Department of the Treasury, on May 10, launched the $362 billion...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE U.S. Justice Department probing Kabbage, fintechs over PPP loan calculations -sources

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether financial technology companies including Atlanta-based Kabbage Inc may have erred while distributing billions of dollars in pandemic aid to struggling small businesses, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The investigation, led by the Justice Department's civil division, is examining...
House Rentkdal610.com

U.S. Treasury releases $21.6 billion rental assistance, aims to aid renters directly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said it has allocated an additional $21.6 billion for rental assistance under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus rescue package, adding new rules aimed at assisting more renters directly. The Treasury said that new guidance to local agencies administering rental assistance programs allows...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Lower Amid Drop In U.S. Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as U.S. treasury yields fell before the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting that may shed more cues on the central bank’s monetary policy. The benchmark yield on 10-year note dropped...
Minoritieskosu.org

'The Whiteness Of Wealth' Probes Why Black Americans Pay Higher Taxes

Chances are, if you’re a white taxpayer in the U.S., you’re getting a better deal than Black Americans. That's according to a new book called “The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans – and How We Can Fix It" by Emory University tax law professor Dorothy Brown. She writes that the U.S. tax system has long favored white Americans, effectively reinforcing and creating a staggering racial wealth gap.
Personal Financethechronicle-online.com

Senior Living: Use debt to build wealth

Last week we looked at the differences of “Good” debt versus “Bad” debt. Now I want to provide you with the three main strategies used by advisers to build wealth from debt. Remember, debt should only be considered for the acquisition of appreciating assets such as real estate or securities with a clear and concise plan to eliminate it during the life of the asset or by retirement. Many of you may think it is a great time to consider borrowing for the purpose of accumulating wealth, however I must caution you; it will never be without risks. One should only consider debt strategies as part of a well thought out financial plan with a professional. Let’s look at some options.
Public Health977wmoi.com

Can COVID Relief Dollars be Used by States to Pay off Borrowing?

Illinois was the only state to borrow from an emergency fund set up by the Federal Reserve last year to meet state expenses during the height of the pandemic. And the plan to pay off those borrowed billions was centered around using some of the COVID-19 relief dollars appropriated from Congress.
Foreign Policymix929.com

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar – Treasury website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on Myanmar, targeting the governing State Administrative Council and 16 people, including officials, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website, in the latest in a series of punitive actions following the country’s military coup. The Southeast Asian country has...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
The Hill

FTC reports surge in cryptocurrency scams

Consumers have lost $80 million to cryptocurrency scams since last October, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Monday. The losses — which constitute a tenfold year-over-year increase — only include scams reported to the agency, so the true figure could be even higher. Consumers reported losing a median of $1,900...