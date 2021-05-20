newsbreak-logo
DHS halting contracts at two immigration detention centers under federal investigation

National News Alert
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUQ2c_0a5kFeRO00
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Department of Homeland Security will block the detention of immigrants at Massachusetts and Georgia jails under federal investigation, according to Politico.

DHS's decision comes as the Biden administration plans to reevaluate the federal government's involvement with the facilities for alleged mistreatment of immigrants.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to end its contracts with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts and Georgia’s Irwin County Detention Center, due to the ongoing federal investigation.

“We have an obligation to make lasting improvements to our civil immigration detention system,” Mayorkas said in a statement to The Washington Post. “This marks an important first step to realizing that goal. DHS detention facilities and the treatment of individuals in those facilities will be held to our health and safety standards. Where we discover they fall short, we will continue to take action as we are doing today.”

Those facilities are currently at their maximum capacity and will be transferred to another location.

