Starting Tomorrow Restaurant/Bar “Patrons may stand to order or consume food or beverages, socialize, and to participate in recreational activities such as dancing, darts, pools, axe throwing, bowling, and games of skill.”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Effective at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, many substantive restrictions and requirements imposed by previous Mayor’s Orders and ABC Board rulemakings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted. Additionally, select activities such as pub crawls and extended holiday hours, that were temporarily suspended due to the public health emergency may resume.

www.popville.com
