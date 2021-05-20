Don’t Call It a House Boat: A Seattle Architect Pours Big Ideas into a Tiny, Award-Winning Floating Home

Persian architect, designer, CG artist and self-described artist Amin Moazzen is a man that has been designing surreal, otherworldly and seemingly impossible living spaces for the past handful of years. While each one of his concepts is unique and most definitely stands out from the surroundings he chooses to superimpose them into, all of his works center on the juxtaposition of stark, geometric shapes and lines set against the organic backdrops that surround them. Case in point, the “Cabin of Hope” concept from Behance that combines multiple, connected, A-frame style spaces with connecting wood roofs imagined in between the organic landscapes of a lake and a forest. With the combination of modern design, construction methods and cutting-edge materials, if you were to actually build this, it’d have all the creature comforts, functionality and accessibility of home–while still giving you access to all the land and sea exploration you can handle in the world around you.