Turner & Hooch Special Look Teaser Released by Disney+

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20th has been dubbed National Streaming Day by the folks over at Disney, and they're spending the day celebrating with news and footage from the upcoming titles at Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With one of the morning's early reveals, Disney+ shared a special look at the new series Turner & Hooch, a sequel/reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name. Rather than including footage from the new series, this sneak peek offers fans a dog's eye view of the production.

