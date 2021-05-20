Turner & Hooch Special Look Teaser Released by Disney+

After a small matter involving some fake episode titles that we've moved past and learned to become better people for it, the writing team behind Netflix and The Duffer Bros.' Stranger Things made and kept a huge promise on Wednesday. Asking on Twitter if they were "ready" but not knowing for what, fans would find out soon enough in the form of a teaser clip showing some ominous and bloody things going on as the monitors in the control room of the Hawkins National Laboratory (HNL) flicker on and off with some interesting images. Along with the YouTube video was a caption that dropped a ten-ton clue about something happening at 9 am ET on Thursday- and now we know what that is.