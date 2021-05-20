Turner & Hooch Special Look Teaser Released by Disney+
May 20th has been dubbed National Streaming Day by the folks over at Disney, and they're spending the day celebrating with news and footage from the upcoming titles at Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With one of the morning's early reveals, Disney+ shared a special look at the new series Turner & Hooch, a sequel/reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name. Rather than including footage from the new series, this sneak peek offers fans a dog's eye view of the production.comicbook.com