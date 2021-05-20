newsbreak-logo
Public Health

France to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults from May 31 - PM Castex

By Reuters
Reuters
 11 hours ago
French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a ceremony to pay tribute to police officer Eric Masson, who was killed on May 5 during an anti-drug operation, in Avignon, France May 11, 2021. Nicolas Tucat/Pool via REUTERS

France will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to everyone over 18 from May 31, two weeks earlier than the initially planned date of June 15, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

The government has recently relaxed conditions and age limits for getting the vaccine in order to stay on track to meet its vaccination targets.

On Wednesday, France had already given more than 21 million people, or 32% of the total population and 41% of the adult population a first injection and and more than 9 million people have also received a second shot.

