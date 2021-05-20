newsbreak-logo
Shaq Savaged by Jake Paul in Viral Video Showdown [WATCH]

By Kelsey McCarson
Heavy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA boxing champ enlisted retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to help him get Jake Paul’s attention this week about a potential summer showdown, and it totally worked out that way. Tyson Fury is boxing’s lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world, and his half-brother Tommy Fury is a rising cruiserweight star. Both boxers appeared in a new video released on social media Thursday that showed the Fury family sitting with Shaq and issuing their challenge to Paul.

heavy.com
