Shaq Savaged by Jake Paul in Viral Video Showdown [WATCH]
A boxing champ enlisted retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to help him get Jake Paul’s attention this week about a potential summer showdown, and it totally worked out that way. Tyson Fury is boxing’s lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world, and his half-brother Tommy Fury is a rising cruiserweight star. Both boxers appeared in a new video released on social media Thursday that showed the Fury family sitting with Shaq and issuing their challenge to Paul.heavy.com