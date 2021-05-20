Shaq Savaged by Jake Paul in Viral Video Showdown [WATCH]

Jake Paul has never been someone who avoids controversy. In fact, it always feels like he is actively seeking it out. A perfect example of this was last week when Paul ended up being punched in the face during a kerfuffle with Floyd Mayweather and his team. Since that time, Paul has even upped his security because he is reportedly scared of what Mayweather might do. There are plenty of other instances of Paul getting himself wrapped up in something, and now, he is being investigated by Puerto Rico.