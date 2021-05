Joe Biden has disputed whether the US is suffering from vaccine hesitancy, claiming contrary to all polling, “people are showing up.” On a day when he urged parents of children over the age of 12 to have them vaccinated, the president appeared to question polls suggesting as many as 25 per cent of Americans will not get a vaccine.In an interview with MSNBC, Mr Biden was asked how he was going to counter what his questioner described as “partisan resistance to vaccinations”, a reference to polls showing that Republicans were less likely to get vaccinated against the coronavirus than Democrats.“They’re showing...