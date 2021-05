Nathaniel Donnett, In a subtle but noticeable change, the pattern is transposed a step higher. Lucy Gellman Photos with City Gallery's permission. The shoelaces hang in a thicket of bright white, metal eyelets shining at their ends. A section of brick wall, stacked with empty boxes and a humming AC unit, looks out from a paper fan. In the lower left of the installation, a photograph of Jessica Krug, a white woman who posed as an Afro-Latina until 2020, appears on screen momentarily. It is replaced by Henry Ossawa Tanner’s The Banjo Lesson.