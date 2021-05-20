Chef Andrew Zimmern and ALDI team up to fight food waste
Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern has been loved by many for his Travel Channel show “Bizarre Foods.” But when he’s not snacking on strange menu items, Zimmern is working for sustainability in the food industry. The Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality recently teamed up with discount supermarket ALDI to raise awareness about food waste. Zimmern talked to Inhabitat about how we can become a less wasteful society.inhabitat.com