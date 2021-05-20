newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chef Andrew Zimmern and ALDI team up to fight food waste

By Teresa Bergen
Inhabitat.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern has been loved by many for his Travel Channel show “Bizarre Foods.” But when he’s not snacking on strange menu items, Zimmern is working for sustainability in the food industry. The Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality recently teamed up with discount supermarket ALDI to raise awareness about food waste. Zimmern talked to Inhabitat about how we can become a less wasteful society.

inhabitat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Zimmern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Food Waste#Good Food#Food Industry#Food Drink#Head Chef#Convenience Foods#Travel Channel#Andrewzimmern Com#Aldiusa Com#Aldiusa#Instagram#Chefaz#Healthier Food#Buying Food#Restaurants#Bizarre Foods#Leftover Chicken#Menu Items#Hungry People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Andrew Zimmern Didn't Like The 'Bizarre Foods' Name

It's no secret that parts of our language that were acceptable five or 10 years ago, or even last year, are now seen in a new, sometimes harsher light. Whether it's "woke" culture or an evolving sense of social justice is subjective, but the fact remains that our vocabulary, and what is considered acceptable or objectionable, is changing. To that end, acclaimed chef, television personality, and restaurateur Andrew Zimmern says that he never liked, and now regrets, what show producers and network executives once considered benign and catchy in 2006: the name of his TravelChannel show, "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern."
Food & Drinkscincyweekend.com

Go foraging with a Chef, and find food grown in the wild

When it comes to creating new creations in the kitchen, Chef Jeremy Umansky doesn’t just rely on what he finds offered on the shelves of a store or by local providers. He heads out into nature to find inspiration and new flavors by engaging in one of the oldest methods of finding food: foraging.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Save The Fat From Your Country Ham, According To Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern is a bit of a rara avis. The Travel Channel's foodie eats some of the weirdest foods you can imagine. We are talking foods the majority of us would never let come near our mouths. Some of the absoulte worst foods Zimmern has consumed include the coconut tree grub, harkal, horse rib and rectum, as well as balut. If your gag reflex kicked in just reading that list, we are with you. But hey, everyone's palate is different and some are clearly more adventerous than others, so, chacun à son goût, right?
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Rice Krispie Chicken With Chile Cheese Sauce | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern shares a guilty pleasure from his household—crispy baked chicken made with Rice Krispies plus a Chile Cheese Sauce made with Cheese Wiz!. He likes to use a few of his own spice blends in this recipe: French Kiss All-Purpose Seasoning for the chicken and Mexican Fiesta in the cheese sauce (which are available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever all-purpose seasoning and Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
Food & DrinksSun-Journal

Generational food insecurity teaches about food waste

Our parents’ influence runs deep and long. As an adult, I realize my father’s perspective on life continues to influence me, even though I only knew him a short time before he passed. Through his World War ll love letters to my mom, I gleaned more of his true personality and experiences. Such experiences included food insecurity and hunger.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Walking Tacos With Black Bean Chili & Tomatillo Salsa | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern's shares a fancy chef version of walking tacos, a regional special from the Midwest—one of his guilty pleasures. He likes to use the Mexican Fiesta spice blend from his own line in the chili (which is available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
Food & Drinksartofhealthyliving.com

Food Waste Series: 5 Ideas For Using Up Stale Bread

After investing in my Panasonic breadmaker last year I now no longer buy shop bought loaves of bread – once you’ve had homemade bread there’s no going back, trust me. The trouble is that because homemade bread doesn’t contain any of the nasty artificial chemicals and preservatives that help to give it a longer shelf life, unless you eat the entire loaf on the same day you’ve made it (which isn’t entirely unfeasible I grant you) it’s definitely past it’s best come the following day.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

You Don't Need This Technique For Great Steak, According To Andrew Zimmern

What, exactly, constitutes a great steak? Therein lies the problem. To start with, there are many different cuts of steak, some of them significantly more succulent and tasty than others. What's more, there are a great many ways to cook perfect steak, as well as marinating secrets and tenderizing tricks. All of this gives you a virtually endless array of steak-cooking opportunities to experiment with, even before you get to the subject of sides and sauces.
Food & DrinksPalm Beach Interactive

Green Chef is as close to fully organic as a meal kit can be—and it's nearly $100 off

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We've tried plenty of meal kit delivery services in our day, and while they all have their distinct charms, few come close to Green Chef when it comes to additive-free options. The USDA-certified organic company impressed us not only with the variety of meals but with how many different diets it can accommodate, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. Sound like something that's up your alley? You're in luck: Right now, new customers can get a taste of the goods at a delectable discount with $91 off their first four boxes.
Food & Drinksseafoodsource.com

Genova giving away tuna meal kits created by celebrity chefs

Genova Premium Tuna, a Chicken of the Sea International brand, is giving away tuna meal kits on its website to celebrate Mediterranean Diet Month. Genova teamed up with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, restaurant owner and star of The Food Network’s “Iron Chef,” to create the Genova Premium Tuna Pasta Salad with Arugula Pesto and Dates meal kit.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Frozen Food Products

The Birds Eye Green Cuisine range is being expanded by the Nomad Foods Europe-owned brand to provide consumers with a number of new meat-free options to pick up. The brand is introducing three new Chicken-Free products including Southern Fried Grills, Crispy Grills and Burgers, which are each intended to emulate some of the brand's most popular offerings. The products are being rolled out now to Tesco with a wider launch taking place later this month.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

Slicing Meat? Do it Right With the Best Butcher’s Knives for Butchers, Chefs and At-Home Cooking

To the average person, the best butcher’s knife might look different than it does to professional butchers and chefs. Upon initial thought, you might think of the best butcher’s knife to have a larger, fatter blade and a sturdy handle for heavy slam downs to quickly chop carcasses. We’ve got something to tell you: you’re wrong. That’s a meat cleaver. It’s not the best butcher’s knife. We’re sorry to be the ones to tell you.
Environmenttheislandnow.com

Earth Matters: Fight Food Waste

We waste a lot of food in this country and around the world. There is waste at every stage of food production, starting from when it is harvested, and ending with when we clear our plates at the end of a meal. Studies indicate that roughly 30 percent of all...
Food & Drinksdishingpc.com

Luna’s Kitchen: a Dedicated Gluten-Free Kitchen

Looking for lunch, dinner and snack options made with dietary restrictions in mind? From dairy-free, to keto, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian, Luna’s Kitchen in Park City showcases a wide selection of ready to heat prepared meals, grab and go options, and fresh baked goods, all made in a dedicated gluten-free kitchen.