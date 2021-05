Cape Canaveral, Fla. — If you happen to be out and about Saturday evening, you might to keep your eyes on the skies since you might have a chance to see a rocket launch. At 6:54 p.m., liftoff is scheduled to launch 60 more Starlink satellites onboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center, which if successful, will join over 1,000 more satellites in orbit. This will be the 28th batch of satellites to be launched into a low Earth orbit, with the ultimate goal of creating a global broadband internet network.