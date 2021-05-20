newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pub, bar and restaurants sales up 25% on pre-pandemic levels after reopening

By Chantal da Silva
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeoK9_0a5iutl200

Sales at UK restaurants , pubs and bars were up by a quarter compared to pre-pandemic levels as indoor dining made a return following a lifting of Covid restrictions.

According to data from research consultancy CGA, average sales at reopening restaurants were 24.9 per cent higher on Monday, 17 May, than on the equivalent Monday in May 2019.

Food sales were up 29.6 per cent in England and Wales, while drink sales were up by 21.2 per cent, according to data shared with the Press Association.

The surge in sales came as customers were able to eat inside restaurants, pubs and bars again for the first time this year.

CGA’s market recovery monitor suggested that only around a third (32.9 per cent) of Britain’s licensed establishments were able to trade in April.

That means the majority of restaurants were unable to reopen until this week.

In a statement, Jonny Jones, CGA’s managing director for the UK and Ireland said: “Consumers have been waiting a very long time to get back inside restaurants, pubs and bars, and Monday’s trading was a sign of how much Britain’s hospitality industry has been missed.

“Venues still face some tough restrictions, and in the case of late-night bars, nightclubs and venues with limited space, remain closed completely. But after a very difficult start to 2021, Monday was a very welcome step on the road map to recovery. However, there is still a long way to go, and continued support for the sector will be necessary,” Mr Jones said.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said the numbers “are a welcome reminder that the sector is much-loved by its customers and Monday was the first time many venues had opened since December – five long, hard months with no revenue.

“As we’ve seen previously, we often see a reopening bounce in sales, followed by a dip, so we hope these positive figures continue in the coming weeks.

“It is critical that government restores consumer confidence in hospitality and restores our ability to trade profitably by removing all restrictions on June 21 as planned – let’s not forget that all of these businesses which are open are still making a loss until they do.”

Additional reporting by PA

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Nightclubs#Pandemic#Food Drink#Pubs#Food And Drink#Market#Cga#The Press Association#Uk Hospitality#Pre Pandemic Levels#Reopening Restaurants#Drink Sales#Food Sales#Bars#Indoor Dining#Venues#Average Sales#Trading#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Pizza chains expect to keep a lot of their pandemic sales

For the past year, pizza chains have been on a roll, as consumers stuck at home get tired of cooking and decide to order delivery. That was expected to slow down by now. Consumers are getting vaccinated. More states are opening up markets to dine-in service, presenting a level of competition for the food dollar that simply hasn’t been there over the past 14 months in the form of casual dining.
Restaurantserienewsnow.com

Wendy's is bringing its square burgers back to Britain after 20 years

Wendy's is returning to the United Kingdom following a two-decade hiatus, judging now the right time to take advantage of Britons' growing appetite for quick and convenient meals. The American burger chain said in a statement that it's aiming to open 300 to 400 outlets nationwide. It expects to create...
Restaurantsverdictfoodservice.com

Restaurant chain Wendy’s to re-enter UK market after two decades

The restaurant chain, which is known for its square burgers, plans to open nearly 400 Wendy’s outlets across the UK in the years to come. The first restaurant will open in Reading next month, followed by Stratford and Oxford locations. The restaurant company said that its UK customers can expect...
Food & DrinksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Masks off, Poles cheer reopening of bars and restaurants

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poles pulled off their masks, hugged their friends and made toasts to their regained freedom as restaurants, bars and pubs reopened for the first time in seven months and the government dropped a requirement for people to cover their faces outdoors. The reopening, for now...
Beauty & Fashionkentlive.news

Aldi is releasing a Slush Puppie machine this weekend

Aldi will be selling a Slush Puppie machine this weekend, as part of its Specialbuy range. The device is perfect for making cooling summer drinks when the sunshine finally arrives. The product is set to go on sale on Sunday, May 9 and will cost £54.99. It will only be...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Greggs profits set to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

A swift rebound in sales has prompted Greggs to says its profits this year could bounce back to pre-Covid levels. The bakery chain said sales had seen a "strong recovery" since non-essential shops reopened in April. While it warned that trading conditions were "clearly highly unusual", it said profits this...
Restaurantsledburyreporter.co.uk

Pub and restaurant bosses hail indoor reopening as step towards ‘normality’

Pub and restaurant bosses have said that welcoming customers back into thousands of venues across the country will help the sector “back on to the path to normality”. On Monday, pubs, bars and restaurants will be able to serve customers inside for the first time in at least four months amid the latest easing of lockdown measures.
WorldChannel 4

Restaurants and pubs in England to reopen indoors in a week

Hugging is coming back – in England at least, as Boris Johnson confirmed the next step in unlocking the country from the coronavirus restrictions, with the UK’s alert level lowered to three. From next Monday, restaurants and pubs can open indoors, along with theatres and cinemas, while friends and family...
Restaurantshot-dinners.com

Restaurants, bars and pubs are opening for indoor eating and drinking again

So it's confirmed - we're going to be allowed to eat and drink inside in restaurants and bars again. Today Boris Johnson announced that the planned reopening for 17 May is still on. "The data now supports moving to step 3 in England from next Monday 17 May," he said, which means that many restaurants, pubs and bars without outside space will finally be able to reopen again after being closed for the past five months.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Putting the Fast in Fast Casual, Teriyaki Madness Named Fastest Growing Big Restaurant Chain in America

Defying a worldwide pandemic, the Denver-based fast-casual tops Restaurant Business’ list of 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S. According to the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, while last year’s economic climate favored mega-chains, Teriyaki Madness, with just over 100 shops in its system, still managed to come out on top.
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Amadeus: Global hotel occupancy reaches two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels

Since the start of the pandemic, hoteliers have had to rethink many aspects of their business to accommodate new safety procedures, cater to changing guest needs and survive in an extremely complex operating environment. New research from Amadeus reveals how the hospitality industry worldwide has adapted, as well as the trends hoteliers think are likely to stay as the industry rebuilds.