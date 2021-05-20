Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

Student loan borrowers will have received at least $90 billion of student loan forgiveness due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know. President Joe Biden and Congress may be debating the future of student loan cancellation, including who, if anyone, will cancel student loan debt and how much, if any, student loan forgiveness there will be. Amidst this ongoing debate, it’s important to highlight that more than $90 billion of student loans will be cancelled through September 30, 2021. How is this possible? Let’s explore.