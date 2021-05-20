newsbreak-logo
Dave Portnoy Accuses Elon Musk of Tanking Crypto Market, Tells Him to ‘Shut Up’ in Fiery Rant: ‘We’re in This Mess Because of You’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBarstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy took aim at Elon Musk in a Wednesday rant posted on Twitter, saying he created a “mess” in the cryptocurrency market. “Elon now says they’re holding bitcoin — Elon can go f*ck himself, to be totally honest,” Portnoy said. “Back and forth, back and forth … shut up, Elon. We’re in this mess because of you to begin with. And the thing about him — he has more money than God.”

