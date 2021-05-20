Dave Portnoy Accuses Elon Musk of Tanking Crypto Market, Tells Him to ‘Shut Up’ in Fiery Rant: ‘We’re in This Mess Because of You’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter a few days ago that his company will no longer accept bitcoin payments for electric cars. The announcement came just as suddenly as the revelation earlier this year that Tesla had purchased bitcoin and planned to support bitcoin payments. And just like Musk’s previous takes on cryptocurrencies, it had a massive effect on the market. But this time around, Musk’s tweets were not beneficial for bitcoin, instead tanking the price to around $45,000 as of the time of this writing.