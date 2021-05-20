When It Comes To People Leaving Behind Items In Ubers, Austin Is One Of The Top Forgetful Cities

Austin is famous for its music, world-class museums, ballet and killer barbecue. But who knew it was famous for being forgetful!

Most commonly lost items according to Uber Courtesy Uber

Uber just released its 5th annual Lost & Found Index revealing the most surprising and most popular items left behind by riders over the past year. Each year, the Uber Lost & Found Index offers a snapshot of riders most commonly forgotten and unique lost items.

And when it comes to forgetful cities, Austin tops the list .

Typically, riders have forgotten phones, cameras, wallets, keys, bags and headphones. However, Uber has also discovered that people forget unusual items like a mannequin head, a single tooth, a mosquito net, fresh shrimp, a large painting of Kate Middleton, 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni and cheese, part of an ankle monitor, an FBI bullet proof vest, a framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case, antique roller blades, a sushi platter and much more.

Uber also found that riders left behind more than $60,000 in cash, with seventeen riders forgetting wads worth more than $1,000. “After an unprecedented year, and as the vaccine becomes more widely available, people are starting to move safely with Uber again and that also means an uptick in lost items," said Zaid Al-Atiya, Head of Lost & Found at Uber. “We remain committed to helping return whatever it is you need to retrieve.”

But Austin isn't alone. Also topping the list of forgetful cities is Fort Myers,Nashville, San Antonio, Tampa Bay, Houston, Phoenix, Kansas City, Charlotte, and Sacramento.

The Uber report also cites the most forgetful days and times. Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays and late at night.And some of the most forgetful days of the last year were November 1 (Halloween weekend), January 1 (New Year’s Day), and February 17 after Mardi Gras). Curiously, people are most likely to forget backpacks and groceries on Mondays, cameras on Tuesdays, cash on Wednesdays, celebratory items like birthday cards, cakes and gifts on Thursdays, car seats, pacifiers, milk, and strollers on Fridays, jewelry on and phones on Sundays.

More than sixty riders forgot their gold grills, Invisalign retainers, and full or partial sets of dentures. Not to mention the handful of folks who left behind single teeth. And over the last year, riders lost turquoise and peach colored belongings least often, Red, blue, pink and green items that were left behind more frequently. Also, Apple products were left behind nearly nine times more frequently than Samsung products. And who would think that Gucci goods were left behind five times more often than both Chanel and YSL. But the brand that was least frequently forgotten was Clorox.

Uber also released tips along with a video that outlines the simple steps to take the next time you leave something behind in your Uber. The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer.

They offer these step by step tips:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item”

Tap “Contact driver about a lost item." Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

They also advise that if you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.