For years, we’ve all sort of known, or half-known, that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a falling out. It’s one of the NFL’s worst-kept secrets. It all began during the 2017 season, when Belichick wanted to retain Jimmy Garoppolo and phase out Tom Brady, ultimately losing the internal power struggle, as later reported in a bombshell expose by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. The Patriots would go on to make two more Super Bowl appearances with the dynasty more or less intact, but we were never sure just how bad things had really gotten . . . until Tuesday, that is.