newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Justice delayed? In wealthy California town, officer kills 2

By JOCELYN GECKER
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLfRW_0a5gfBtX00

DANVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — Two fatal shootings by the same police officer in a wealthy San Francisco suburb have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences.

Felony charges were announced last month against Officer Andrew Hall, of the Danville Police Department, for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man in 2018.

The April 21 announcement of charges came more than two years after the shooting of Laudemer Arboleda, and one day after a jury convicted Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of killing George Floyd.

It also came six weeks too late for Tyrell Wilson, who was shot and killed by Hall in March.

“Why did it take so long for the DA to file charges?” asked Wilson’s mother, Diane. Just a few weeks sooner, Hall would have been off the streets and, she said: “Tyrell would still be here with us now.”

Danville is a town of multimillion-dollar homes that tops lists of the safest places to live in California. Many of the questions residents are now posing echo those America is asking of policing nationwide. Was the officer’s use of deadly force justified or excessive?

Was the officer held accountable? And did racism play a role when Hall, who is white, shot nine bullets into Arboleda, an unarmed Filipino man, in 2018, or when he fired a single shot to the head of Wilson, a Black homeless man?

Wilson’s March 11 shooting occurred after police received calls about someone throwing rocks off a freeway overpass.

When Hall arrived, he confronted Wilson, who was crossing a nearby intersection. It remains unclear if Wilson was the person throwing rocks, but Hall assumed he was.

“You’re jaywalking. You’re throwing rocks,” Hall said.

Wilson turned to face Hall in the middle of the intersection and is seen on video holding a knife.

“Touch me and see what’s up,” Wilson responded, verbally challenging Hall but never lunging at him.

Hall ordered him three times to drop the knife and then fired, a single shot to Wilson’s face. Just 32 seconds elapsed from the moment Hall first spoke to Wilson to the moment he fired.

The Associated Press reconstructed the encounters through police video footage, interviews and documents obtained through public record requests. The Danville police chief, the Contra Costa County sheriff, the county's district attorney and Hall's lawyer declined to be interviewed for this story.

Civil rights attorney John Burris is representing both families and lobbying the California attorney general and U.S. Department of Justice to examine the shootings to see if they show a pattern of misconduct and racism by Hall.

“All I know is a Black man and a Filipino man were both killed in a town that is predominantly white,” said Burris. The two are the only police shootings in Danville in at least a decade. “This man should be prosecuted, and like Chauvin, he should be in handcuffs for what he did.”

In both cases, police were responding to routine calls that escalated quickly when Hall arrived, said Burris. For Wilson, it was not established he had thrown rocks, and there were no reports of injuries or accidents from the rocks.

“How do you go from reasonable suspicion to murder?” asked Burris. “It’s an outrageous shooting, he did not have to kill this man.”

In Arboleda’s case, police responded on Nov. 3, 2018, to a call about a “suspicious” person knocking on doors. Arboleda was ringing doorbells and “lingering in the area,” the district attorney said in a statement.

Arboleda was driving away when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. Like Wilson, he tried to avoid police.

Arboleda led officers on a nine-minute, slow-speed chase. Hall was not involved in the initial pursuit but stopped his vehicle at an intersection to block Arboleda’s car.

Police video footage shows Hall stepping in the path of Arboleda’s car and firing a volley of shots into the windshield and passenger side window. Nine bullets hit Arboleda.

The sheriff’s office cleared Hall after a nine-month investigation.

It was not the first time Hall was investigated and exonerated by the sheriff’s office. In 2014, Hall was accused of “brutally attacking” an inmate at a county jail in the city of Martinez. The inmate, identified as a 6-foot-3 Black man, said Hall rammed him face-first into a door while he was handcuffed and repeatedly punched him in the face and side. The inmate was treated for a fractured eye socket and needed stitches in his lip. A probe by the sheriff’s office found no evidence of unreasonable force.

District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement accompanying the April 21 indictment that Hall used “unreasonable and unnecessary force” against Arboleda and his actions underscore the need to improve de-escalation training and response to people suffering mental illness. Hall was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Nobody knows exactly why Arboleda or Wilson ended up in Danville. But in both cases, their families say, mental illness played a role.

Arboleda was living at his mother’s apartment in Newark, about an hour's drive from Danville, and wanted more independence. His family believes that’s why he went to Danville, ringing doorbells and searching for the property manager of his mother’s condominium, who lived there.

A few months earlier, Arboleda was hospitalized for psychiatric reasons, and his mother, Jeannie Atienza, said he feared police would take him back to the hospital.

“He was afraid of police. I know that he was just trying to get away,” said his mother, who disputes police accounts that her son was trying to ram his car into Hall.

In the months before Wilson’s death, his family knew he was homeless and had been prescribed medication for depression or paranoia, they think, which he didn’t like taking. They believe he chose Danville because it reminded him of the quiet, middle-class suburb where he grew up in Riverside, Orange County.

“The environment where Tyrell was killed was the environment he grew up in," his mother said. “He felt comfortable there.”

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Danville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, CA
City
Danville, CA
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Becton
Person
Andrew Hall
Person
George Floyd
Person
John Burris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Police Shootings#County Police#City Police#U S Justice Department#California Shooting#Filipino#The Associated Press#Ap#Criminal Justice#Officer Andrew Hall#Felony Charges#March#Orange County#Calif#Police Accounts#Multimillion Dollar Homes#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StateCourthouse News Service

Mask Mandate to Remain in California Until June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Resisting the urge to drop masks despite new federal guidance, California officials announced Monday statewide mandates will remain until the state fully reopens on June 15. Officials said the decision to wait before adopting the Biden administration’s directions — unlike a number of other major states...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.