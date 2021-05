BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen just wrapped up a very successful fundraiser for Upper Chesapeake's cancer lifenet program. The non-profit, comprised of teenagers in Harford County, got creative with covid-safe fundraisers and it paid off. The group hoped to raise $5,000 and was able to collect a record breaking, grand total of $22,000 for the hospital. The funding will help approximately 1,500 families affected by cancer.