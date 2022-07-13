ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These TikTok-Famous Fashion Finds Are At Their Lowest Prices Ever For Prime Day

By Tristen Dewar
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
Influencers are at the forefront of everything. When I say everything, I mean the latest and greatest in trends including the new Zara must-haves , the Coach Pillow Tabby (which obviously I need) and of course, all worthwhile influencer-approved Amazon finds . To be frank, if my favorite influencer says I need a new Pinterest-inspired bucket hat and matching swimsuit , then I go buy a Pinterest-inspired bucket hat and matching swimsuit. My paycheck knows no bounds when it comes to the golden words of the elite fashion bloggers that I aspire to shop like.

Sometimes, though, when these fashion bloggers promote a brand, it’s one that the masses simply cannot afford (I’m looking at you, you Revolve-promoting, Chanel-wearing money-suckers!). More recently, though, I’ve discovered that even the girls who buy Gucci for the ‘Gram have rent to pay and groceries to buy, not to mention skincare products to review on their IG Stories and expenses that they don’t always foresee. So, even they want some cute pieces on the cheap!

Where’s the one place I look to when I’m trying to make my money stretch? Amazon, of course. With the convenience of Amazon and its wide array of fast-shipped, fashion-forward pieces to buy, it’s no surprise that TikTok creators and Instagrammers flock to the site. Maybe they’re also being paid to promote it, but hey, who knows these days?

This , however, is not a paid advertisement, I just really love these products. From cut-out dresses to croc textured purses and swimsuits that flatter all body types, Amazon fashion has really upped its game in recent years and I think these pieces are well worth their paltry prices.

With that, read on for the influencer-recommended Amazon finds that I actually bought and loved, on sale right now for Prime Day.

This Staple Shoulder Bag

This faux-croc textured bag is beloved by influencer Kate Bartlett and it’s so chic. It comes in a multitude of colors and patterns and the aesthetic never fails. The snow leopard print, zebra print and khaki options are all my personal faves. Oh, and the best part: It’s just under $15 for Prime Day!



Shoulder Bag (originally $29.99) $14.39


Buy Now

These Retro-Inspired Sunnies

I’m obsessed! These sunnies recommended by Emma Kopang are my favorite of all my Amazon fashion discoveries. The lenses are immaculate, the pricing is immaculate — the vibes are truly immaculate. You can never go wrong with retro-inspired sunglasses that make you feel like you’re having the Italian summer of your dreams.



Unisex Aviators (originally $19.98) $10.38


Buy Now

This Statement-Making Swimsuit

One-piece swimsuits have been making their comeback this year and I am so here for it. This sexy cutout one-shoulder monokini recommended by Lauren Wolfe makes me want to book an island getaway right now. I’m living for the asymmetry and this vibrant graphic pattern!



Monokini (originally $35.99) $27.99


Buy Now

This Asymmetrical Dress

This versatile asymmetrical dress recommended by Samira Radmehr will be all the rage this summer. It’s a classic color that goes with everything, but the on-trend one-shouldered neckline gives it modern vibes. If this dress isn’t in your arsenal of go-to summer staples, you’re doing it wrong!



Cami Dress (originally $14.99) $9.99


Buy Now

StyleCaster

I Track Liquid I.V. Prices & Have Never Seen a Sale This Good (Your Future Self Needs This Hangover Cure)

Click here to read the full article. The morning after a night out on the town, I don’t reach for my water, my Door Dash app, or even my cell phone. I reach for my Liquid I.V. These handy single-serve pouches mix easily in water and work to instantly hydrate you if you need a pick-me-up. This is one of those holy grail products that I restock as soon as I run out, so let me tell you, I’ve never seen a Liquid I.V. sale this good. Right now you can grab a pack of 16 single-use pouches for a little...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Full Moon Horoscopes: The July 2022 Full Moon Will Give You A Major Reality Check

Click here to read the full article. Astrology may be considered an ancient practice to some, but looking to the stars for validation happens to be a way of life for many of us. If you can feel tensions rising, it’s because your full moon horoscope is about to bring a serious dose of enlightenment! Shedding light on emotional themes that stretch from your soul mission to the very foundation on which you’ve built your life, this full moon will only inspire you to keep working harder toward your goals. When it comes to astrology, the moon’s mysterious rhythms go hand-in-hand...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

This $26 Serum That Makes Shoppers ‘Look 5 Years Younger’ Is 21% Off This Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the same. In comes L’Oréal’s Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum to rescue your skin from whatever drought it’s been in....
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
Observer

The Best Beauty Products to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Get ready, because one of the most anticipated sale events of the year is just around the corner. That’s right, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is nearly upon us, and that means that so many of your favorite beauty products are about to be available at a major discount. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your skincare favorites, or you want to try out a trendy new product that’s usual price tag is a touch too high to justify, now’s the time.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

This Kate Middleton-Loved Clothing Brand Is Up to $195 Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton is constantly offering us some major fashion inspo. Whether she’s rocking some casual shoes like her famous summer espadrilles, dazzling accessories, or dresses that make the perfect seasonal frock, we always wind up turning to the Duchess of Cambridge for the latest trends. Even though we often can’t nab the designer brands she usually wears, there are times when some items go on rare sale. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the Kate Middleton-loved brand Reiss is featuring items up to $195 off their original prices.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

6 Cookware Sets From Amazon That Are Just As Good As Le Creuset & Our Place—Starting at $84

Click here to read the full article. The kitchen is likely the most frequented space in your home, so it makes sense as to why you’d want to put extra time, effort and money into filling the room with things you love. While our first instinct is to get some centerpieces from Le Creuset or Our Place, not everyone (ourselves included) can shell out hundreds and hundreds of dollars on cookware. Whether you’re not into the minimalist kitchen look or simply don’t have the coin right now, Amazon carries a wide variety of affordable yet high-quality cookware sets.  It might seem...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

I Found The Perfect Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon & It’s on Sale Right Now

Click here to read the full article. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last few weeks, I’ve found myself complimenting many women in chic, breezy dresses, only to be told every time that they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

The Disgustingly Satisfying $14 Pore Strips That Sold Out In Under 6 Hours Are Back In Stock & On Sale For 1 More Day

Click here to read the full article. One might say that pulling off a plastic film from a new phone is the most satisfying thing ever. Others might say it’s dipping into a completely untouched jar of peanut butter. But if you’re a skincare junkie like us, there’s no greater feeling than taking off pimple patches and pore strips to see what they soaked up overnight. So it’s no wonder why one set of nose strips can’t stay in stock. Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch Nose strips sold out in under six (!!) hours on launch day at the beginning of the...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Khloé Kardashian’s Fave Amazon Water Bottle Is Still 29% Off For Prime Day—& It’s Seriously Motivating

Click here to read the full article. We need to talk about Khloé Kardashian’s Amazon water bottle. Good things only, of course! The star is a member of a family known far and wide for flaunting luxury goods on the ‘Gram, so when Khloé took to Instagram to hype up a $22 water bottle, I was all ears. And yes, I bought it immediately—but now that it’s 29 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2022, you should probably buy one, too. A few months back, Kardashian posted a super-cute bottle with motivational phrases marking certain time intervals to keep her on track...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This Fast-Acting Cream Transforms Aging Skin So Well, Shoppers Are Skipping Foundation

Click here to read the full article. Believe it or not, there’s no better place to discover your next skincare hero than on Amazon. The retailer carries a surplus of under-the-radar formulas that have the ability to transform your skin concerns without breaking the bank. Whether your regimen is in need of a hydrating face oil, a brightening eye cream or a wrinkle-correcting cream, you’re bound to find just what you need—and often on sale. Take the Kleem Organics Advanced Corrective Moisturizer; the top-seller is down to $24 for Prime Day. The fast-acting cream has over 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

