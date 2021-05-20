newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

MSSU hosts solo exhibit by retired art teacher

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 1 day ago

A solo exhibition by artist Nick Kyle is currently on display in Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.

Kyle retired in August 2008 after 43 years of teaching art. His most recent position was as an associate professor of art and chair of the art department at Missouri Southern.

Kyle’s works have been featured in 35 solo exhibitions and more than 60 group exhibitions. His work has been included in numerous private collections, including the State Art Collection of Oklahoma, Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers Community College, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum and Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts. He has also served as juror for numerous state and regional art exhibitions.

The exhibition will run through June 17. Admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kyle will offer an artist's talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in Room 106 of Webster Hall. It will also be available to view on Zoom.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
527
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Joplin, MO
Entertainment
City
Joplin, MO
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Fine Art#Public Art#Mssu#The State Art Collection#Tinnin Fine Arts Center#The Mabee Gerrer Museum#Zoom#Teaching Art#Gallery Hours#Artist Nick Kyle#Spiva Gallery#Webster Hall#Spiva Center#Professor#Admission#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Joplin High School celebrates class of 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. –Joplin high school seniors were able to celebrate a huge milestone Sunday. One that many did not get to fully experience last year. “Last year we had a drive-through graduation where kids drove through and they got a charm, and a certificate, but then we had a walk through graduation where kids–six families at a time could walk across the stage, the families could come in and watch their kids graduate, walk across the stage, so it wasn’t like a live real graduation,” said Joplin High School Principal, Stephen Gilbreth.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

More than 450 JHS students cross stage to get diplomas

Joplin High School's 2021 graduates had much to think about Sunday. Keontre Guster said that every time he goes back to North Park Apartments, where he lived on May 22, 2011, he thinks about the day when he was only 8 and his hometown was ripped apart by a tornado.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

MSSU graduates walk for first time since pandemic began

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University hosted it’s 76th commencement ceremony Saturday. Because of the pandemic, it still wasn’t a ‘traditional’ graduation, but students still got to walk in a different way. The university hosted a walk-through ceremony, with special video presentations and well wishes from the faculty and staff displayed along the way.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin museum to celebrate 90th birthday

The public is invited to join in the Joplin History and Mineral Museum’s 90th birthday celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Cake and punch will be served. The Joplin Mineral Museum was dedicated May 17, 1931. The museum was dedicated to the...
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Bill Caldwell: George Clark's 'Side Glances' portrayed life's lighter side

Mention comic strips and all the old reliables come to mind: “Prince Valiant,” “Peanuts,” “Blondie” and many more. But there is another category of comics that syndicates provide separate from the multicell strips. The newspaper panel is a single-frame, standalone comic designed to run anywhere in the paper. For decades, a regular in The Joplin Globe was George Clark’s “Side Glances.”
Carthage, MOJoplin Globe

Saturday calendar

CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2 p.m., Cherry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707. JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 a.m., Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri, Seventh and Florida. Professional development group meets to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: 417-986-5835, tabletalk toastmasters@gmail.com.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Signs of the storm: Several recovery icons await display

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into icons of Joplin's most brutal wound. Ten years after the tornado, Joplin is filled with several statues, memorials and other commemorations of the disaster. But some of the most well-known icons of the recovery have yet to be displayed again, such as the Hope High School sign and the Volunteer House.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin School District names new principal at Stapleton

Kasey Pliler, the assistant principal at South Middle School, has been named the principal of Stapleton Elementary School, the school district announced. “I am excited to be able to serve the students, staff, parents and community of Stapleton Elementary and Joplin Schools," Pliler said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside the staff of Stapleton to continue the rich tradition of excellence and achievement of high standards.”
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Storm signs: Some icons of tornado remain

Dave Pettit’s office isn’t exactly large. The director of facilities for the Joplin School District keeps his office in a maintenance building a block away from Junge Field. Space inside the office is at a premium. There are spots underneath and beside a drafting board where Pettit would like to...
Joplin, MO1230thetalker.com

Joplin movie theater reopened

Today marks the reopening of Joplin’s Regal Northstar movie theater. It is located behind the north end of Joplin’s Mall. According to Regal Theaters, actions to keep movie goers safe from covid will be in place.
Joplin, MOSFGate

Joplin med school students graduate 10 years after tornado

At 5:03 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2011, more than 400 graduates of Joplin High School threw their maroon-colored caps into the air. Cali Clark kept hers on. She still has it, somewhere. Eight minutes later, outdoor sirens across Joplin began to wail. Meteorologists had been tracking huge thunderstorms firing...
Carthage, MOJoplin Globe

MSSU students use Kellogg Lake Park as live laboratory

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Biology students at Missouri Southern State University are using Kellogg Lake in Carthage as a laboratory to learn how to conduct surveys of different species of animals — and the nearly 70-year-old park apparently has a lot to offer as a lab. David Penning, an assistant professor...
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Tuesday calendar

JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077. JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760. JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance...