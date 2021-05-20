MSSU hosts solo exhibit by retired art teacher

A solo exhibition by artist Nick Kyle is currently on display in Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.

Kyle retired in August 2008 after 43 years of teaching art. His most recent position was as an associate professor of art and chair of the art department at Missouri Southern.

Kyle’s works have been featured in 35 solo exhibitions and more than 60 group exhibitions. His work has been included in numerous private collections, including the State Art Collection of Oklahoma, Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers Community College, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum and Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts. He has also served as juror for numerous state and regional art exhibitions.

The exhibition will run through June 17. Admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kyle will offer an artist's talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in Room 106 of Webster Hall. It will also be available to view on Zoom.