On the most recent episode of ICYMI, Slate’s podcast about internet culture, co-hosts Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher found an unusual angle on Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook by interviewing someone about their own experience with social media banishment. They called up legal journalist Rachel Stone, who was permanently banned from Twitter after she jokingly threatened the man who cautions you to take a break from scrolling through TikTok. A transcript of their conversation—which has been edited and condensed for clarity—is below.