A man was flown to an area hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville. It happened a few minutes after 3 p.m. and a news release from Madisonville police says 43-year old Angela Miller of Madisonville was southbound on Bean Cemetery Road and didn’t see an eastbound SUV driven by 64-year old Pedro Mendoza of Hanson on Rose Creek Road before driving into the intersection.