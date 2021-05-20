newsbreak-logo
Utica, NY

Verde Bio Holdings Buys Marcellus/Utica Royalties in WV & OH

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years we’ve covered a number of stories about companies buying future royalty payments from landowners (and rights owners) for an upfront, one lump sum payment now. Normally the deals don’t disclose how much money changed hands for those upfront payments. We have some recent transactions from a newcomer to the Marcellus/Utica, a company willing to announce how much they paid to buy those rights, which caught our attention. We have financial details for a deal in the Marcellus, and details for a deal in the Utica to share with you. We have hard numbers for how much they paid to buy those royalty rights.

