Verde Bio Holdings Buys Marcellus/Utica Royalties in WV & OH

Energy company ERG’s board of directors have approved a plan to invest €1.9 billion (US$2.31 billion) to add 1.5GW of renewable energy capacity to its portfolio. The Italian group has unveiled its 2021-2025 business plan, which states that it will raise its installed renewables capacity to 4.7GW by completing 400MW of projects in the UK, Poland, France and Sweden that are currently under construction, replacing 200MW of Italian wind projects, and adding 300MW of greenfield wind and solar projects, as well as acquiring 600MW of further capacity from M&A transactions. ERG said it will also increase the headcount in its renewables development business to 100, up from 80 in 2020, while some operations and maintenance (O&M) may be brought in-house depending on the partnership opportunities available in the markets it operates in.