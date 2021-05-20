Global Warming Zealots Oppose NH Plan to Flow More NatGas via TGP

New England, in particular New Hampshire, needs more natural gas. That’s just a fact. Many homes and most of the electricity produced in the region comes from burning natural gas. Yet radical environmentalists continue to block such efforts. We’ve asked the following question for years: “Is it possible to build ANY kind of natgas pipeline in New England?” We got the answer last year when Liberty Utilities canceled the Granite Bridge Project–a small 27-mile natural gas pipeline to be buried along Route 101 from Stratham to Manchester (see NH’s Liberty Utilities Gives Up on $440M Natural Gas Pipeline). Liberty recently launched a plan to buy more natural gas from the existing Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) that runs through the state. Environmental wackadoodles are now opposing that too!