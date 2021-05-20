newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Global Warming Zealots Oppose NH Plan to Flow More NatGas via TGP

marcellusdrilling.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England, in particular New Hampshire, needs more natural gas. That’s just a fact. Many homes and most of the electricity produced in the region comes from burning natural gas. Yet radical environmentalists continue to block such efforts. We’ve asked the following question for years: “Is it possible to build ANY kind of natgas pipeline in New England?” We got the answer last year when Liberty Utilities canceled the Granite Bridge Project–a small 27-mile natural gas pipeline to be buried along Route 101 from Stratham to Manchester (see NH’s Liberty Utilities Gives Up on $440M Natural Gas Pipeline). Liberty recently launched a plan to buy more natural gas from the existing Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) that runs through the state. Environmental wackadoodles are now opposing that too!

marcellusdrilling.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Tennessee Gas Pipeline#Tgp#Electricity#New England#Liberty Utilities#Nh#Natgas Pipeline#Tgp#Radical Environmentalists#Stratham#Manchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Energy Industrymilwaukeesun.com

Draft bill for SA oil and gas industry sent to Parliament

Following Cabinet approval, the Draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill will now be submitted to Parliament. The proposed legislation will afford government - via state-owned PetroSA - the right to a 20% stake in all oil and gas exploration and production projects in South Africa. The law will provide separates...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

The window to limit global warming to 1.5°C is closing

Just 20 out of 400 of the climate scenarios examined in a landmark 2018 United Nations climate report would have a realistic chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels by 2100, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study, by more than a dozen researchers...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WJCT News

Pipeline Panic Recalls Perils Of Gas Lines For Past Presidents

Federal safety officials found it necessary this past week to remind Americans not to put gasoline in plastic bags. Hey folks, that's dangerous. Remember?. What turned out to be a short-lived shortage of gasoline at thousands of local stations had swiftly panicked those consumers most dependent on the fuel. Many queued up, filled up and then messed up by hoarding additional gallons in unsafe containers. The shortage was concentrated in the Southeast, but millions more all over the country watched on TV.
Energy Industryeenews.net

As coal retreats, climate finance battle targets gas

Major energy financiers are backing away from future coal projects as pressure grows to meet global climate targets. But investments in natural gas continue to rise, stirring debate about whether the world is shifting away from fossil fuels fast enough to prevent dangerous warming. Abandoning coal is becoming common as...
EnvironmentNBC Miami

COP26 President Says ‘Coal Must Go' If Planet Is to Meet Climate Targets

In a wide-ranging speech delivered on Friday, COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma emphasizes the importance of ending international coal financing. "The days of coal providing the cheapest form of power are in the past, and in the past they must remain," Sharma says. This year's COP26 climate change conference must consign...
Energy Industrycitizensjournal.us

Fossil Fuels vs. Renewables: ALL Forms of Energy are “Intermittent”

On May 8, my wife and I pulled into a local gas station and filled the family car’s tank. It wasn’t intended as a smart move, nor did it result from a premonition. It was just dumb luck. Within 24 hours, we were driving past gas stations with yellow plastic bags over the pump handles and “no gas” signs at the lot entrances.
Energy Industryclimatecrocks.com

Pipeline Hack Shows Dangerous Dependence on Fossil Fuels, Fox News

Above, Pete Buttigieg shows what a competent, restrained and informed response to a crisis looks like. Bottom, check the contrast to the Fox News narrative. No surprise that goobers across the southeast are loading their trunks with gasoline filled garbage bags. Huffpost:. But some energy regulators and policymakers said that...
Energy Industryecowatch.com

A Leaking Oil Refinery on St. Croix Gives Biden His First Environmental Justice Test

A controversial oil refinery on St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, is in the government's crosshairs after a third incident in just three months has sickened people. On May 5, after gaseous fumes were released from one of the oil refining units of Limetree Bay Refining, residents of the unincorporated Caribbean territory reported a range of symptoms, including burning eyes, nausea and headaches, with at least three people seeking medical attention at the local hospital. At its peak in 1974, the facility, which opened in 1966, was the largest refinery in the Americas, producing some 650,000 barrels of crude oil a day. It restarted operations in February after being shuttered for the past decade.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

The impending privatization of Puerto Rico's Energy Authority is a plan to shortchange workers

The people of Puerto Rico have suffered in recent years. Hurricanes and earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic and the island’s bankruptcy have left many Puerto Ricans struggling. The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)’s plan to privatize the electrical grid through the LUMA Energy contract threatens to add to that misery. Once again Puerto Ricans are facing a hurricane season with an electrical system that is in disrepair. Now — as a result of the labor crisis caused by the LUMA contract — its workforce is likely to be understaffed and undertrained.
IndustryPosted by
Reason.com

America's Shipping Laws Made the Gas Crisis Worse

A cronyist, obsolete shipping law the federal government insists is supposed to protect America in times of crisis is being waived…because of a crisis. That's the absurdity of the Jones Act. Technically titled the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, the Jones Act requires that ships engaging in commerce between multiple U.S. ports be built in America, owned by an American company, and crewed by Americans.
Energy IndustryThe Tab

‘Gnome more oil’: XR Cambridge call for incoming Master of Clare to fully divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Cambridge last week led a new campaign against Clare College as part of their ongoing push for the University of Cambridge and its 31 colleges to commit to a timeline for divestment from the fossil fuel industry. Activists created a model protest using home-made gnomes on Clare’s lawn, equipped with miniature shovels and signs with slogans including “gnome more excuses” and “divest now”.
Energy IndustryINFORUM

Letter: 'All-of-the-above' energy policies work

A short six years ago we had President Obama’s war on coal and his coup d’gras – the poorly titled Clean Power Plan – that was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Thank goodness North Dakota power plants remain in operation as they powered our homes and business during the February polar vortex. Given the temperature extremes in North Dakota, reliable power isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Campaigners warn hydrogen policy risks keeping UK hooked on fossil fuels

Government policy on developing hydrogen as a new clean energy source risks keeping the UK hooked on fossil fuels, climate campaigners have warned. Groups including E3G, Greenpeace and WWF have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, warning that the oil and gas industry is trying to lock the UK into fossil fuel-based hydrogen.
Energy IndustryBloomberg

Pipeline Crisis Spurs Calls to Boost, and Foresake, Fossil Fuels

The cyber-attack that crippled the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline this week triggered spot shortages of gasoline and a gusher of political rhetoric, with groups from across the political spectrum offering myriad, and contradictory, solutions. The oil industry says the answer is to invest in more fossil-fuel infrastructure, including refineries. Environmental...
Energy IndustryKEDM

Gov. Edwards Heads To D.C. To Lobby For Oil And Gas

Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, D.C., this week to testify on behalf of the oil and gas industry. The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is holding a hearing on off-shore energy development Thursday morning. Edwards is one of the witnesses scheduled to speak before the committee.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

Power Grids and Fracking: How The U.S. Manages its Energy

The Energy Exchange explores the complex and critical intersection of energy, money and technology. Experts will use their insights and forecasts to outline what energy is available to us, the costs associated with that energy production and its use, and the technological innovations changing the way we utilize Earth’s resources to power our way of life.
IndustryPosted by
Daily Montanan

Coal-fired GOP abandons free markets in favor of state-run solutions

Republicans, please sit down now. Even though most of you have good, reliable state-sponsored health insurance, I don’t want to be the cause of anyone fainting in disbelief. One of several things Gov. Greg Gianforte got right during this legislative session — that was otherwise regressive and mean-spirited — came via veto when he gave a thoughtful, eloquent explanation of why he was putting the ol’ executive kibosh on legislation that would have put requirements on how much wineries had to ferment onsite in order to call the wine “Made in Montana.”