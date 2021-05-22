newsbreak-logo
Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston alum elected Wabash student body president

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
 4 days ago
HOOPESTON — Class of 2018 Hoopeston Area High School alum Daniel Bass was elected to serve as the 2021-2022 Wabash College Student Body President.

Bass will serve as the President of Wabash College’s Student Senate during his senior year. Bass will oversee the Student Senate’s $387,000 budget which is allocated to the College’s 70 recognized clubs, student life improvement, and campus events.

Bass will represent 870 students from 31 states and 19 countries during his one-year term. Wabash College, which was founded in 1832, is a nationally ranked private liberal arts college located in Crawfordsville, Ind.

US News ranks Wabash College as No. 54 in National Liberal Arts Colleges, No. 22 in Best Value Schools, No. 23 Best Undergraduate Teaching, and No. 49 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.

The Princeton Review has ranked Wabash as No. 1 in Best Alumni Network, No. 3 in Best Internship Opportunities and No. 28 in Best Value Colleges for private schools.

Bass will be coming into his Presidential term inheriting the No. 10 Most Active Student Government among United States’ colleges.

While at Hoopeston Area, Bass was heavily involved in FFA. In 2018, Bass was elected as the first Section 18 President from Hoopeston Area.

Bass served on the 30 member Illinois Association FFA state officer team throughout the 2018-2019 year.

During his time, Bass traveled around the 11-school section and throughout the state advocating for agricultural education. Bass also traveled to Washington, D.C. where he lobbied within the United States House of Representatives and Senate on behalf of agricultural legislation that would benefit Illinois farmers.

Bass will graduate from Wabash College in the Spring of 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric and Psychology, with a minor in Political Science.

Hahne receives Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree

URBANA – Jesse Hahne, son of Mr. James Hahne and Mrs. Kelly Hahne, of Danville, graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in May 2021. The college is one of only 30 veterinary schools in the United States.

Dr. Hahne and his fellow graduates in the Class of 2021 were educated under an innovative veterinary curriculum pioneered at Illinois. The Illinois curriculum focuses on integrating the clinical skills and basic sciences relevant to veterinary practice throughout the four-year doctoral degree program. Students in the Illinois program, unlike those in other veterinary curricula, spend 15 weeks during the first two years of study embedded in veterinary practice areas and practicing clinical skills in an extensive learning center equipped with models and simulations.

The Class of 2021 completed their veterinary studies under pandemic conditions since March 2020, when on-campus experiences were temporarily replaced with virtual ones. They are to be commended for their remarkable resilience and commitment as they adapted to many public health measures that are not typically required for veterinary students.

Dr. Hahne graduated from Schlarman Academy. He is also a graduate of Illinois State University (Normal), earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

