How watching 'SVU' helped this 11-year-old identify suspected kidnapper

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Benson would be proud. A brave 11-year-old Florida girl fought off an attempted kidnapping at a bus stop, police said, and a move she said she learned from watching one of her favorite crime shows helped cops find the suspected attacker just hours later. "I just feel proud of...

www.today.com
