Iowa City man wanted for allegedly assaulting girlfriend last month arrested

An Iowa City man accused of assaulting the mother of his children last month has been arrested. Police say the incident occurred on April 19th just before 7pm at a residence on Broadway Street. Officers were called to the address for what was reported as a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they met with the victim, who is the girlfriend of 28-year-old Fermin Lagos of Tracy Lane. She stated that Lagos insulted her in front of their four children. She threw a T-shirt at Lagos, which reportedly upset him to the point where he grabbed a broom and swung it at the woman, bending the handle in half.