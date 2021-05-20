newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City man wanted for allegedly assaulting girlfriend last month arrested

By jhunter
KCJJ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City man accused of assaulting the mother of his children last month has been arrested. Police say the incident occurred on April 19th just before 7pm at a residence on Broadway Street. Officers were called to the address for what was reported as a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they met with the victim, who is the girlfriend of 28-year-old Fermin Lagos of Tracy Lane. She stated that Lagos insulted her in front of their four children. She threw a T-shirt at Lagos, which reportedly upset him to the point where he grabbed a broom and swung it at the woman, bending the handle in half.

www.1630kcjj.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Assault#Smoking Marijuana#City Police#Front Man#Drug Paraphernalia#Drug Possession#Prison#28 Year Old Fermin Lagos#Burnt Marijuana#Marijuana Possession#Broadway Street#Loose Marijuana#Official Acts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Iowa StateMiddletown Press

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was set to appear in court Monday on charges...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Iowa City Police arrest suspect in April 28th homicide

Renard Winfield Jr., 29, of Gary, Indiana, has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree for the death of Tommy Curry. This matter remains under active investigation by the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office. The charge against Winfield...
Iowa City, IARegister Citizen

Police say driver who crashed in Iowa City had been shot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday. The Iowa City Police Department said officers responding to reports of gunshots found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers found that the driver had sustained gunshot wounds.
Iowa StateKCJJ

Suspicious death being investigated by Iowa City Police

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:20 a.m., Iowa City Police Officers responded to the area of Sandusky Drive and Taylor Drive to multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a vehicle in the 1300 Block of Bancroft Drive that had collided with a tree. Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had sustained gunshot wounds. The adult, male victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and was later pronounced deceased.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Iowa City woman allegedly was intoxicated when arriving at scene of accident

An Iowa City woman faces charges after she allegedly drove to the scene of an accident while intoxicated. Police say that they were investigating a motor vehicle accident near Scott Boulevard and Westbury Drive at approximately 12:30 am Saturday when 31-year-old Dorlisa Smith of First Avenue arrived on scene. Another officer was deployed to conduct an impaired driving investigation on Smith. She reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, impaired balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City police investigating suspicious death

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a suspicious death after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found behind the wheel of a crashed car early Sunday. According to a Sunday afternoon news release from the Iowa City Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sandusky and Taylor drives around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for multiple reports of gunfire. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive.
Indiana StateWQAD

Indiana man charged with murder in Iowa City shooting death

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death in Iowa City last month. The Iowa City Police Department said 29-year-old Renard Winfield Jr. of Gary, Indiana, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 31-year-old Tommy Curry. Winfield...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Alleged reckless driver arrested after ramming patrol vehicle

A Fort Madison man faces a host of charges after a Friday night incident that included him ramming a patrol car. 65-year-old Jonny McDonnell was called in as a reckless and intoxicated driver Friday night around 9:40. Officers attempted to stop him on the 1700 block of Waterfront Drive in Iowa City by using their lights and sirens to get him to pull over, but he allegedly fled on Highway 6 for approximately 4 miles until tire deflation devices were deployed to stop him.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

ICPD investigates shooting, ensuing car accident and death

A late night shooting and subsequent car crash has led Iowa City Police to investigate the death of the vehicle’s driver. Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported several shots fired near the corner of Sandusky Drive and Taylor Drive around 1:20 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive that had collided with a tree. Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had sustained gunshot wounds. The adult, male victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateABC13 Houston

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.