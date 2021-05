Smile at others it doesn’t cost much. Its just a simple curve between your lips but worth more than you think. Your smile makes anyone happy for the day, it makes their day better. Everyone in the world fighting a battle unknown to you. Better hurt no one, give your precious smile to others, make at least a person happy by sharing your smile. Everyone one of us looks very pretty, beautiful, smart only if we have smile in our face. Never let smile get ruined keep smiling, be happy and make others happy.