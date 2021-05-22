newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FlurrySports

Jaguars Officially Sign Tim Tebow Thursday Morning

By Alexis Farinacci
Posted by 
FlurrySports
FlurrySports
 1 day ago

It’s been speculated and rumored, but it has now been made official — the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Tim Tebow, who will make the position switch to tight end . This means Tebow could be on the practice field Thursday, as the veteran fights for a spot on the team’s roster.

Jaguars Officially Sign Tim Tebow

Tebow has not played in a professional football game since 2012. Over the course of his career with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, Tebow has played in 35 games. He had 173 completions at quarterback, for a 48% completion rate and 2,422 yards. The 33-year old threw for 17 touchdowns and had nine interceptions.

The 2011 season with the Broncos was Tebow’s most successful year, throwing 12 of his 17 touchdowns, completing 126 passes for 1,729 yards.

Known for his rushing, the 6-2, 245-pound tight end rushed as a quarterback for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of his career. It is likely that Meyer will continue to use Tebow at tight end for his quickness and ability to rush well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3Tvr_0a5bjvCW00
Credit: NYPost/Getty Images

Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer Connection

Tebow graduated from the University of Florida in 2009, where he played for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, leading the team to two National Championships together. The former quarterback owns five NCAA, 14 SEC and 28 UF records. He threw for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns in four seasons with the Gators, while gaining 2,947 yards and 57 rushing touchdowns on the ground, both UF records. He was inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame in April 2009.

Tebow and Meyer have done a lot together over the course of their careers together. For Tebow, he is excited to not only get another chance at professional football, but to do so in his hometown of Jacksonville and under his former coach, Urban Meyer.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn a chance to be a part of this team. I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey,” stated Tebow on Thursday.

Tebow will be with the team for his day of practice as a Jaguar on Thursday. The Jaguars open their 2021 season on the road against the Texans on September 12.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FlurrySports

FlurrySports

Green Bay, WI
559
Followers
995
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

 https://flurrysports.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Gators#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Nypost Getty#Sec#Texans#New York Jets#Uf#Florida Hall#Field#Veteran#Professional Football#Completion Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jaguars coaches not in agreement over Tim Tebow signing

There has been a lot of skepticism expressed across the NFL community over the Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to sign Tim Tebow, and apparently some of that is shared by members of the team’s coaching staff. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Tuesday’s edition of “Get Up!” that there is “serious disagreement”...
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow expected to sign with Jaguars

Tim Tebow is making a comeback to the NFL and may soon be facing his former team, the Denver Broncos. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tebow, who started his career in Denver, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where his college coach, Urban Meyer, is now in charge. Tebow won't be playing quarterback for the Jaguars as he did for the Broncos. He's moved to tight end, after being out of the league since 2012.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Jaguars 'expected' to sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal as TE

Reset those Tebow Time clocks. The former NFL quarterback who turns 34 years old in August is back. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport explained Monday afternoon that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign Tebow to a one-year contract at some point over the next week or so. He will have an opportunity to make the club as a tight end and will reunite with head coach Urban Meyer, who he played under at the University of Florida:
NFLWashington Examiner

Tim Tebow to sign contract with Jacksonville Jaguars: Report

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will reportedly make a return to professional football next season as a Jacksonville Jaguar. The franchise will sign the 33-year-old Tebow to a one-year deal, which is expected to be made official next week, according to NFL.com. A deal would put Tebow back on the...
Posted by
FlurrySports

Will Tim Tebow Catch a Touchdown for the Jaguars?

It’s official — Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. This time, he is operating as a tight end, after news broke that he will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, this reunites Tebow with his former coach Urban Meyer. The two are close, with Meyer even purchasing a house next to Tebow’s.
NFL247Sports

Keyshawn Johnson rants against Tim Tebow signing

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been negatively in the headlines over the last few weeks with the reports that the team is bringing in the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow as a tight end for the Jaguars. While there are countless people who have criticized Meyer for the reported move, ESPN Radio host and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson went on a lengthy rant on Friday afternoon’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show.
NFL247Sports

Watch: First look at Tim Tebow in Jaguars practice

It’s real, as in really real. Tim Tebow is at Jacksonville Jaguars camp and walking around in an actual uniform. That’s correct, an NFL uniform for the first time since his preseason stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. Tebow signed his contract with Jacksonville on Thursday to join his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Mike Florio: Tim Tebow Was Only Signed By Jaguars to Sell Jerseys

Dan Patrick: “Why does the Tim Tebow thing bring about anger?”. Mike Florio: “It started with the baseball thing for me. I have no problem with him playing in the NFL, he’s a first round draft pick. Josh McDaniels rolled the dice and it kind of worked, he got to the playoffs. Horrible inaccurate, figured out a way to win close games from time-to-time, a magical run in 2011. There’s a certain point where you just gotta move on. I got no problem, I’m a capitalist. The Mets thing was about making money and I feel like this thing is about making money, so don’t tell me it’s about football when it’s about making money. I think it’s about Jacksonville, jerseys, tickets, excitement, and not about football.”
NFLspotonflorida.com

Jaguars could sign Tim Tebow after rookie minicamp

This weekend, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make his debut with the team, at rookie minicamp. After that, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow could make his debut with the team, too. Peter King reports in his weekly Football Morning in America column that a signing of Tebow... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Report: Jaguars Planning to Sign Former Gators QB Tim Tebow

He's back. Or at least, he's about to be. A Florida Gators great, former UF quarterback Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years away from the pros. The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the 33-year-old, 2007 Heisman Trophy winner on a one-year contract and let him compete in training camp as a tight end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jaguars have 'definite disagreement' about Tim Tebow signing: report

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end to a one-year contract, but not everyone in the organization is on board. ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday morning that the Jaguars collectively have a "definite disagreement" about bringing in Tebow, whom head coach Urban Meyer mentored at UF from 2006-09.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2021

Football? Baseball? Television? Philanthropy? The question isn’t: “What can Tim Tebow do?” It’s: “What can’t Tim Tebow do?” Nearly 34 years old, the crazy-talented athlete and well-recognized sports face is headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, let’s take a look at Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2021.
NFLGator Country

Podcast: Talking Florida Gators baseball and SEC softball tournament

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:14 — 19.8MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | RSS. GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we preview this weekend’s diamond action as baseball host their last home series, plus the softball team is playing in the SEC tournament.
NFLdefector.com

Tim Tebow Is Just Urban Meyer’s Security Blanket

We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Tebowmania: Broncos Edition, and to commemorate that momentous occasion, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the quarterback-turned-minor-leaguer as a tight end. Never mind that it’s been nine years since his last regular-season game action (seven years since his last preseason game snaps).
NFLPosted by
hillcountrynews

Ex-Jaguars tight end Kyle Brady explains why Tim Tebow faces uphill challenge to make 53-man roster

It’s probably too much to ask NFL fans and the media to not treat the long-anticipated signing of Tim Tebow by the Jaguars on Thursday as either a monumental …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.