Jaguars Officially Sign Tim Tebow Thursday Morning

It’s been speculated and rumored, but it has now been made official — the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Tim Tebow, who will make the position switch to tight end . This means Tebow could be on the practice field Thursday, as the veteran fights for a spot on the team’s roster.

Jaguars Officially Sign Tim Tebow

Tebow has not played in a professional football game since 2012. Over the course of his career with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, Tebow has played in 35 games. He had 173 completions at quarterback, for a 48% completion rate and 2,422 yards. The 33-year old threw for 17 touchdowns and had nine interceptions.

The 2011 season with the Broncos was Tebow’s most successful year, throwing 12 of his 17 touchdowns, completing 126 passes for 1,729 yards.

Known for his rushing, the 6-2, 245-pound tight end rushed as a quarterback for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of his career. It is likely that Meyer will continue to use Tebow at tight end for his quickness and ability to rush well.

Credit: NYPost/Getty Images

Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer Connection

Tebow graduated from the University of Florida in 2009, where he played for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, leading the team to two National Championships together. The former quarterback owns five NCAA, 14 SEC and 28 UF records. He threw for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns in four seasons with the Gators, while gaining 2,947 yards and 57 rushing touchdowns on the ground, both UF records. He was inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame in April 2009.

Tebow and Meyer have done a lot together over the course of their careers together. For Tebow, he is excited to not only get another chance at professional football, but to do so in his hometown of Jacksonville and under his former coach, Urban Meyer.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn a chance to be a part of this team. I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey,” stated Tebow on Thursday.

Tebow will be with the team for his day of practice as a Jaguar on Thursday. The Jaguars open their 2021 season on the road against the Texans on September 12.