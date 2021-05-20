newsbreak-logo
Asheville police release photo of tattoo in hopes of identifying man in critical condition

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
WLOS.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department has released a photo of a tattoo in hopes of identifying a man in critical condition. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on his body, with the most distinct being a cassette tape with the letter "A"...

wlos.com
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
