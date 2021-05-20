Don King Net Worth: How Much The Controversial Boxing Promoter Is Worth In 2021

Before Dana White, there was Don King. The iconic boxing promoter—a household name in the 1980s and 1990s—is responsible for putting on some of the biggest fights in history. Unfortunately, his legacy has been tarnished by a criminal past, unscrupulous business practices, and multiple lawsuits. Despite his questionable reputation, you can’t ignore the historical magnitude of the fights he orchestrated. And his efforts paid off handsomely. Find out Don King’s net worth in 2021, and find out what he’s doing with his life today.