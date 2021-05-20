newsbreak-logo
Salma Hayek Reveals Near-Fatal COVID-19 Battle, Says She Refused to Go to Hospital

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek is opening up about her near-fatal battle with Covid-19. Although Hayek has kept her diagnosis a secret for the better part of a year, she opened up about her battle and how she thought she wouldn't survive in a recent interview with Variety, telling the outlet that she is still recovering from long-lasting symptoms.

popculture.com
