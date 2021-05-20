Meghan Markle Planning Second ‘Bombshell’ Interview?

Meghan Markle addressed the viewers of the Vax Live concert in a special video message on Saturday night.She and her husband Prince Harry acted as campaign chairs of the event, which saw acts such as Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, and H.E.R perform in support of vaccination efforts around the world against the spread of Covid-19.The video messaged marked Meghan’s first TV appearance since she and Harry spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a headline-making interview which aired in March.“The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle Covid-19. We’ve gathered tonight because the road...