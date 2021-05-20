Meghan Markle Planning Second ‘Bombshell’ Interview?
Is Meghan Markle planning another tell-all interview? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the claims. According to a recent report from New Idea, Meghan Markle isn’t done shocking the world with tell-all interviews. She actually plans on sitting down to reveal more about royal life, where she will gab all about her experiences as a mother, but the public shouldn’t expect a fluff-fest. “Meghan loves to drop a bombshell to ensure maximum press coverage and impact on the royals, as we know!” an insider spills to the tabloid about Markle’s upcoming tell-all.www.gossipcop.com