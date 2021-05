Storage 105 owner Jack McClanahan found the biggest American flag he could find and hoisted it up the tallest flag pole he could afford to show his support of veterans. Since 2009, a series of American flags have flown over Storage 105 as a beacon of patriotism to all those traveling along Texas 105. The spot has also been a popular gathering spot for veterans following the end of the Lone Star Honor Flight program that brought 515 local World War II veterans to Washington DC.