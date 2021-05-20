newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold stretches streak of gains to 6th session — longest of 2021

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold ends higher on Thursday, shaking off early losses to extend its streak of price gains to a sixth consecutive session --- the longest so far in 2021.

www.marketwatch.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#U S Gold#Capital Gains#Gold Price#Index Futures#U S Futures#Stocks#Afp Getty Images#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Gold Newsletter#Factset#Wolfpack Capital#Covid#Dow Jones#The Wall Street Journal#Philly Fed#Federal Reserve#Consecutive Session Gains#June Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Dollar mixed, Oil reverses higher, Gold higher

Expectations still firmly remain in place for a strong synchronized economic boom in the second half of the year which should have safe-haven currencies under pressure. The key observation for currency markets is that most of the advance of the economies (US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany) are doing well, while emerging markets continue to struggle.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold scales to 3-1/2 month peak on subdued stocks, US yields

BENGALURU (May 17): Gold prices climbed to their highest in more than three months on Monday, driven by weaker US Treasury yields and inflation concerns that weighed on investors' appetite for risk. Spot gold jumped 1.3% to US$1,866.45 per ounce by 12:27 p.m. EDT (1627 GMT), after hitting its highest...
MarketsDailyFx

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Low or Worse

US Dollar Index (DXY) steadily trending lower towards yearly low. US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Lows or Worse. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade heavy, failing almost immediately to hold any sizable short-term pop it may have. Last week’s one day rally pushed it through the April low and just above the Jan-present trend-line, but brought into play trend-line resistance from the March high.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains depressed near session lows, holds above 0.7200 mark

NZD/USD edged lower on Monday amid a generally softer tone around the equity markets. Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and helped limit losses. The NZD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its...
StocksBloomberg

U.S. Futures Drop With Europe Stocks; Gold Climbs: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures slipped with most stocks on Monday as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index declined 0.5% following Friday’s rebound. Discovery Inc. shares jumped in premarket trading on a deal with AT&T Inc. to merge media assets. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell and stocks in Asia were mixed, with shares in Taiwan dropping as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: May 17 - May 21

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
CurrenciesCNBC

Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan — where COVID-19 had been contained — helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and the yen. But...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up As The Dollar And US Treasury Yields Pulled Back

Gold yesterday settled up by 0.5% at 47676 as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pulled back after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April. Key U.S. economic readings showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices and weekly jobless claims dropping to a 14-month low, intensifying concerns over rising inflation and prospects of higher interest rates.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures start the week in the red zone ahead of FOMC meeting

US stock futures are dipping this morning in early futures trading action ahead of a landmark meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in which US central bankers are expected to discuss last week’s blow-off-top inflation data while dozens of companies in the retail sector are expected to report their earnings.
Retailactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, Gold

Gold is trading above a 3 month high, above the $1850 level. US treasury yields fall for a third straight day after weak US retail sales data and as the Fed re-iterates its dovish message boosting the precious metal. Geopolitical headlines support gold in addition to concerns over covid resurgence...
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Drops as Markets Price in Rate Cut Despite Banxico Dismissal of Inflation

USD/MXN once again started the week with a bullish bias as the US Dollar pick up buying momentum as inflation fears caused bond yields to rise towards the upper bounds of their post-pandemic range. Stronger than expected CPI data was enough to prompt investors to seek refuge from inflationary pressures, causing USD/MXN to bounce back towards its 76.4% Fibonacci at 20.18.
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Is Surging Again, But Can Prices Push Above $1900?

Last week, Iron Ore broke $200 a ton for the first time ever. Palladium broke above $3,000 to hit a new record high and Copper prices surpassed an all-time high. The bullish momentum also split over into the precious metals with Gold prices rising for a second straight week in a row to settle at its highest since February. While Silver prices closed the week trading near 3-months highs.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Take Two Days of Gains To Near 250 Pts; Index Lost 370 Over Prior 3 Sessions; Financials, Energy and Materials Star

After battling to modest gains of around 25 points yesterday to stop a losing streak that had seen Canada's main stock market lose near 370 points over the first three days of this week, the Toronto Stock Exchange availed of more risk on market sentiment on Friday in adding a further near 230 points in gains on bargain buying and apparently more support for Central Bankers as they play down inflation fears.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Gains for 2nd Week, But $1850 Remains Elusive

Investing.com - Gold longs are still waiting at the $1,850 altar, but their search for suitors at that level ended in vain for a second week in a row. That, however, did not stop believers in the yellow metal from posting a 0.8% at Friday’s close and a 0.3% rise on the week. It was, in fact, a second straight positive week for gold after last week’s 3.3% rally that proved its best since the final week of October.
BusinessValueWalk

The Problem With Gold In The Second Quarter

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the problem with gold, Louis Navellier wrote:. Let’s face it, there is a lot of chaos in the world. Israel in now under siege from rocket attacks and the violence in Jerusalem has escalated. Russia’s DarkSide criminal group was apparently responsible for the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that serves the East Coast and collected almost a $5 million ransom. Interestingly, DarkSide wanted its ransomware to be paid in a Cyptocurrency. Speaking of Crypocurrencies, according to The Wall Street Journal, at the end of April, the Cyptocurrency market is now worth more than all physical U.S. dollars in circulation.
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Oil Losses Continue, Gold Gains On Fed

Oil is extending losses following a steep sell-off in the previous session. Oil prices dived around 3% on Thursday, putting the black gold on track for 1.5% losses across the week. This week has been a week of two halves for oil. At the start of the week, oil prices...