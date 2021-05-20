Gold stretches streak of gains to 6th session — longest of 2021

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the problem with gold, Louis Navellier wrote:. Let’s face it, there is a lot of chaos in the world. Israel in now under siege from rocket attacks and the violence in Jerusalem has escalated. Russia’s DarkSide criminal group was apparently responsible for the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that serves the East Coast and collected almost a $5 million ransom. Interestingly, DarkSide wanted its ransomware to be paid in a Cyptocurrency. Speaking of Crypocurrencies, according to The Wall Street Journal, at the end of April, the Cyptocurrency market is now worth more than all physical U.S. dollars in circulation.