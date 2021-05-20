Gold stretches streak of gains to 6th session — longest of 2021
Gold ends higher on Thursday, shaking off early losses to extend its streak of price gains to a sixth consecutive session --- the longest so far in 2021.www.marketwatch.com
Gold ends higher on Thursday, shaking off early losses to extend its streak of price gains to a sixth consecutive session --- the longest so far in 2021.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/