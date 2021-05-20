The Tragically Hip Dropping Surprise 'Saskadelphia' Album
The new album features six previously unreleased songs written in 1990. The Tragically Hip surprised fans on Thursday (May 20) with the announcement of a surprise new album, Saskadelphia, which will feature six previously unreleased songs. The collection, due out on Friday (May 21) is made up of tracks written in 1990, five of which were laid down during the Road Apples sessions in New Orleans, according to a press release.www.billboard.com