The Tragically Hip Dropping Surprise 'Saskadelphia' Album

Before the legendary MF DOOM's life was sadly cut short at age 49 last year, he was prolific as ever and left behind a vault of unreleased music. The news recently broke that DOOM and Madlib's Madvillainy sequel was "85% done" and could see the light of day, and today it was revealed that DOOM and Czarface (Inspectah Deck, 7L & Esoteric) had completely finished a followup to 2018's Czarface Meets Metal Face called Super What? which they intended to release in April 2020 but halted the release due to COVID. Now, that album has been released. It features DMC, Del The Funky Homosapien, Kendra Morris, and Godforbid. Czarface writes: