newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio County, KY

Beaver Dam resident killed in Ohio Co. single-vehicle accident

By Name
k105.com
 23 hours ago

One person has been killed in a single-vehicle accident in Ohio County. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty said that on Wednesday, deputies responded to the accident in the 4000 block of Hwy 62 east, about four miles northeast of Beaver Dam. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the vehicle, being driven by 36-year-old Rebecca Bradley, of Beaver Dam, was traveling west on Hwy 62 when it left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.

www.k105.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Highway, KY
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Ohio County, KY
Crime & Safety
Beaver Dam, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Ohio County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver County#County Sheriff#Ohio University#Bradley University#Under Investigation#Ohio Co#Single Vehicle Accident#38 Year Old Jamie Davis#Medical#Concrete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Ohio County, KY14news.com

4 injured following four-vehicle wreck in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Ohio County on Sunday. According to the Fordsville Fire Department, one of the four hospitalized suffered serious injuries, but none of them are considered life-threatening. No word yet on how the accident happened.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Kentucky Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Feces on walls, trash on floor. KY child abused in 'deplorable' setting, sheriff says

May 17—A Kentucky couple has been arrested after law enforcement officers allegedly found a small child living in "deplorable conditions" at a home in Boone County. The 4-year-old child was locked in a bedroom when Boone County sheriff's deputies showed up to investigate a report of abuse and neglect, according to the Boone County sheriff's office. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Dog to be euthanized after maltreatment; Kentucky man accused of torture

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found in a home suffering from malnourishment and mange. Joshua Shane Blevins, 34, is facing torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Blevins’ landlord...
Ohio County, KYk105.com

Police: Ohio Co. shooting ‘appears to be self-defense.’ Shooting victim has violent criminal history.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting in McHenry “appears to be self-defense.”. The shooting occurred Friday night at approximately 11:00 when deputies, the Beaver Dam and Hartford Police Departments and Kentucky State Police responded to a residence on Howard Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 33-year-old Joshua Annis, of Morgantown, had been shot in the lower abdomen.
Ohio County, KYWBKO

Authorities investigate Ohio County shooting

MCHENRY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a shooting from last Friday in Ohio County. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 11 p.m. about a man shot at a home on Howard Street in McHenry. OCSO Deputies along with the assistance of Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

These Beaver Dam companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Beaver Dam are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Online Summer Camp Leader (Remote); 2. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home!; 3. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 4. Licensed Agents Wanted - Work from Home $75000+++; 5. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - $15.00/hr + Commission - Owensboro; 6. Remote Sales / Work From Home; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;
Ohio County, KYocmonitor.com

GRDHD reports 33 new COVID-19 cases; 3 new cases in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Friday, May 14, 2021, the Green River District Health Department reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, four in Union County and four in Webster County. There have been 21,992 reported COVID-19 cases in the...
Webster County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

33 new COVID-19 cases reported by GRDHD on Friday

The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, four in Union County and four in Webster County. To date, there have been 21,992 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide...
Ohio County, KY14news.com

Sheriff: Man airlifted following shooting in Ohio Co.

McHENRY, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm a man was shot in Ohio County on Friday night. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a man getting shot at a home on Howard Street in McHenry. One authorities arrived on scene, deputies say they discovered the...
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

No experience necessary — Beaver Dam companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. District Sales Representative/Manager Trainee 2. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Great Benefits 3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Production Hand
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Beaver Dam

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Beaver Dam: 1. Self-Motivated Sales Professional; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions; 3. Construction Laborer - Skilled; 4. Associate Dentist - Pulaski, TN; 5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,897 per week; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. Production Worker; 8. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant; 9. Virtual Sales Support Representative; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On;