Beaver Dam resident killed in Ohio Co. single-vehicle accident

One person has been killed in a single-vehicle accident in Ohio County. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty said that on Wednesday, deputies responded to the accident in the 4000 block of Hwy 62 east, about four miles northeast of Beaver Dam. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the vehicle, being driven by 36-year-old Rebecca Bradley, of Beaver Dam, was traveling west on Hwy 62 when it left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.