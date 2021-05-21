newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Cement battery breakthrough could help solve energy crisis and power smart cities, researchers suggest

By Adam Smith
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwMxk_0a5XzaUD00

A conceptual battery made of cement has been developed by researchers from the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology that could be used to build smart-cities.

The battery could be used to power LEDs, providing 4G connections in remote areas, or cathodic protection against corrosion.

Coupled with solar panels, it could become the energy source for monitoring systems in highways or bridges – detecting cracks and other damage.

The battery would be built from a cement-based mixture with small amounts of carbon fibres added to increase its conductivity and ability to flex without breaking. Embedded within the mixture would be a metal-coated carbon fibre mesh, made from iron for the anode and nickel for the cathode.

"Results from earlier studies investigating concrete battery technology showed very low performance, so we realised we had to think out of the box, to come up with another way to produce the electrode. This particular idea that we have developed - which is also rechargeable - has never been explored before. Now we have proof of concept at lab scale," Dr Emma Zhang said.

The researchers believe that batteries made from the world’s most common building material could offer an alternative solution to the energy crisis, because of how much power could be stored in the concrete cells.

"We have a vision that in the future this technology could allow for whole sections of multi-storey buildings made of functional concrete. Considering that any concrete surface could have a layer of this electrode embedded, we are talking about enormous volumes of functional concrete", says Dr Zhang.

"Since concrete infrastructure is usually built to last fifty or even a hundred years, the batteries would need to be refined to match this, or to be easier to exchange and recycle when their service life is over. For now, this offers a major challenge from a technical point of view."

The research, “Rechargeable Concrete Battery”, was published in the scientific journal Buildings .

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Smart Cities#Energy Systems#Battery Power#Solar Technology#Power Systems#Solar Energy#Power Leds#Cement#Batteries#Concrete Infrastructure#Lab Scale#Solar Panels#Functional Concrete#Carbon Fibres#Building Material#Corrosion#4g Connections#Remote Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

New material “superior” to graphene could unlock breakthrough batteries

A new carbon network, similar to graphene but with a far more complex microscopic structure, could lead to better electric vehicle batteries researchers have predicted. Graphene, arguably the best-known exotic form of carbon, has already been tapped as a potential game-changer in li-ion battery tech, but new manufacturing methods could eventually produce even more power-dense cells.
Recyclingwnctimes.com

Rechargeable cement-based batteries

Science Daily -- Date: May 18, 2021 Source: Chalmers University of Technology. Imagine an entire twenty storey concrete building which can store energy like a giant battery. Thanks to unique research, such a vision could someday be a reality. Researchers recently published an article outlining a new concept for rechargeable batteries - made of cement.
Chemistrydal.ca

Battery breakthrough: Dal researcher receives $3.3M to revolutionize the way batteries are made

Mark Obrovac, a professor in Dal’s Faculty of Science, has received $3.3 million to advance his work in helping revolutionize the way batteries are made. The funding is made possible through support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and Novonix, a world-class battery materials and technology company, through NSERC’s Alliance Grants program. The grants program supports research projects led by strong, complementary, collaborative teams that will generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results to create benefits for Canada.
Energy Industrythebossmagazine.com

Cement batteries could be future of sustainable building

Cement and electrode mixture key to capturing energy in concrete structures. Researchers in Switzerland have created a rechargeable cement battery, a potentially significant advancement in sustainable infrastructure, according to a recent article published in the journal Buildings. The battery is a mixture of cement, carbon fiber and electrodes, and could...
Milpitas, CAsmartcitiesworld.net

City of Milpitas launches smart city energy and water programme

The City of Milpitas in California, located at the southern end of San Francisco Bay, is embarking on a major smart city energy- and water-savings programme with energy transition specialist, Engie, North America. Milpitas City Council has approved plans to upgrade infrastructure and install energy and water conservation measures that...
CarsRideApart

Could 3D Printed EV Batteries Solve A Whole Bunch Of Problems?

As OEMs and other companies move forward with electric vehicle development, batteries are a sticky subject. They’re important, and they’ve come a long way, but everyone agrees that they need to improve. Naturally, how to improve them is a concept about which companies have a number of different approaches, depending on what aspect in particular they’re addressing.
Energy Industryyaleclimateconnections.org

Bladeless wind turbine generates electricity by vibrating with air movements

When people think of wind power, most imagine rows of giant turbines stretching across wide expanses of land. David Yáñez envisions something else entirely. Yáñez is co-founder of Vortex Bladeless, a Spanish startup. As the name of his company implies, he’s invented a bladeless wind turbine. “It’s a vertical structure...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

New research could help manufacturers avoid 3D-printing pitfall

A research team has found that a method commonly used to skirt one of metal 3D printing's biggest problems may be far from a silver bullet. For manufacturers, 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, provides a means of building complex-shaped parts that are more durable, lighter and more environmentally friendly than those made through traditional methods. The industry is burgeoning, with some predicting it to double in size every three years, but growth often goes hand in hand with growing pains.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

These light, thin, flexible solar panels ‘peel and stick’ to roofs

Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies has announced that it will commercially release its Maxeon Air solar panels this summer. The company says the Air solar panels are frameless, thin, lightweight, and conformable, with efficiency and performance the same as standard solar panels. Thin, flexible, stick-on solar panels. Basically, the Air is...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Research for greener batteries

As transitioning to a more sustainable energy system is imperative, Nature Sustainability and Tongji University launch an Expert Panel to shed light on the integrative research efforts needed to develop the next generation of batteries. Back in 2018, Nature Sustainability launched with a common vision — going beyond featuring knowledge...
Businesstorquenews.com

Toyota Bolsters Battery Development Dream Team To Speed EV Breakthroughs

Toyota had created a US-Based collaborative of leading labs and universities to drive electric vehicle battery technology forward. Today it doubled down. Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced today that it is injecting $36 million more into its Accelerated Materials Design and Discovery (AMDD) collaborative. AMDD’s mandate is to leverage AI to find new materials for emissions-free mobility.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Ethereum to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 percent, research suggests

In the wake of Tesla’s Bitcoin acceptance brouhaha, crypto energy usage and carbon emissions have become a hot topic. In light of this, Ethereum Foundation researcher Carl Beekhuizen has published an article estimating that Ethereum might be able to lower its energy consumption by up to 99.95 percent following its transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.
Energy IndustryThe Hill

World energy agency warns that no gas-powered cars should be sold after 2035

The International Energy Agency (IEA) outlined new measurements governments worldwide need to take to prevent climate change from accelerating. Focusing on sustainable energy, experts advocate an increase in investment in wind and solar power, along with reducing emissions from passenger vehicles. This falls in line with Biden’s infrastructure overhaul for...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Victoria power distributor suggests 1.1 GW of storage, system upgrades

May 17 (Renewables Now) - Victoria electricity distributor Powercor has set out a proposal to strengthen the system and unlock 1.3 GW of renewables capacity on the distribution network that includes 1.1 GW of batteries. The proposal is in response to the Victoria government’s renewable energy zone discussion paper, issued...
Energy Industryncadvertiser.com

Letter: Electric vehicles should be able to sell unused power

With President Joe Biden’s commitment to a 50 percent cut in greenhouse gases by 2030, it’s clear that the United States is back in the climate game. For the president to succeed, he’ll need states like New York to adopt emission standards and policies to achieve the magnitude of this cut.
IndustrySentinel

Global Flow Batteries Market to Witness Astonishing Growth during Forecast 2025- Vizn Energy Systems, Unienergy Technologies, Redflow, Redt Energy, H2 Inc., Primus Power

According to Reportsweb Flow Batteries Market report 2025, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Flow Batteries Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Flow Batteries Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.