PGA Championship 2021 live updates: Brooks Koepka grabs early share of the lead on Day 1 at Kiawah

The anticipation of major week finally subsides on a Thursday—and though we enjoyed the early-week storylines at Kiawah Island, we are excited this one is here. The intrigue of what to expect at the Ocean Course, known as one of the toughest courses in the nation, has added to the run-up of this 103rd PGA Championship. Will it play tougher than it did in 2012, when the second-round scoring average was 78.1, the toughest day in PGA history? Will the winds pick up and make this seaside faux links course even more difficult?