Chicago, IL

Significant Rise in Chicago Shootings

SDM News
 5 days ago

Five people have been confirmed dead in shootings across Chicago this past weekend. An additional 41 others have been injured including a 2 year old girl and a 13 year old boy as well as two police officers. The girl was said to have been seated at the back seat of a car on Friday when a man drove up to 2800 block of 26th West street and started shooting. She was shot in the leg and taken to a Mount Sinai hospital where she was in good condition. The boy was on the sidewalk on Sunday in the 3700-block of South Wood Street when someone opened fire. He was shot in the head and neck and is in critical condition.

Two police officers were also shot when they responded to calls of a gunshot. They exchanged gunfire with the gunman on Sunday morning in Lawndale. When the police officers approached him, he opened fire at them. One of them was hit in the hand and the other was struck in the leg and shoulder. They're both in stable conditions and are recovering. The gunman was also said to have been shot in the lower area, the Police Superintendent confirmed.

Also, Rapper Lil Reese and two others were shot when they were caught in a gun fight on Saturday.The men were "all shooting at each other" about 9:50 a.m. inside a parking garage in the first block of West Grand Avenue, according to police. Lil Reese, 20 was said to have been shot when he went to the garage to get cannabis. He was said to be in stable condition after being shot twice in the knee. The other two men aged 27 and 28 were said to have been involved in the shooting. The 27 year old was struck multiple times and is in a critical condition while the 28 year old was said to be to be stable as he was grazed in the eye.

On Saturday afternoon, a 21 year old man was shot dead in Woodlawn. He was said to have been taking a walk along of East Marquette Road when someone opened fire at him. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Also on Saturday morning, five people were shot and two were killed at a party in Gresham. People were at a party at 7800-block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone opened gunfire at 3am. A 26 year old man suffered gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 21 year old man was also struck in the head and died instantly. Two men, aged 25 and 21 suffered gunshot wound to the shoulder and are in stable condition at the hospital. The fifth man was shot twice in the arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was said to be in critical condition.

A man was shot dead at a gas station in West Garfield Park. Although the details of the shootings remain unclear, the man was found in the parking area of the gas station with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday night, a man was shot dead and another injured in a shooting in Belmont Cragin. At about 11:50pm, officers responded to gunshots and saw an 18 year old man trying to flee the scene of the crime with a rifle. The officers apprehended him and placed him under arrest. He was also found to be injured with gunshot wounds; one to his back and the other to his arm. While surveilling the area, they found another man, 32 year old, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The reports of gunshots have become very rampant in Chicago especially during the weekends and it begs the question, would this become the norm in Chicago?

