Heat Biologics (HTBX) Announces Promising Survival Data of HS-110 in Two Treatment Settings of Lung Cancer; Selected for Presentation a ASCO
Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that the latest data from HS-110, the Company's lead product, has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. The ASCO Annual Meeting is the largest international conference to showcase the latest advancements in oncology.www.streetinsider.com