FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about June 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 25, 2021.