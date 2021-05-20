newsbreak-logo
DraftKings (DKNG) Joins NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing

StreetInsider.com
 18 hours ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced it will become the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing and its esteemed driver, Bubba Wallace, pending regulatory approval in applicable jurisdictions. The official sponsorship will debut at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday May 23, 2021, with the team continuing to sport the DraftKings logo for each race of the 2021 season. While DraftKings is already the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR, the agreement with 23XI Racing positions DraftKings to hit a new gear in its motorsports offerings, integrations and entertainment.

www.streetinsider.com
