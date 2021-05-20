newsbreak-logo
Dollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fuelled bounce fades

StreetInsider.com
 18 hours ago

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped on Thursday but remained well above three-month lows hit overnight after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed there was more talk of it tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected. In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said a discussion...

www.streetinsider.com
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

* Cautious mood in Asia as Singapore, Taiwan face outbreaks * Risk currencies slip, but dollar still faces broad pressure * Fed minutes in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and the yen. But it remains close to testing major support levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that pressed it lower through April. A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low. The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389, just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45 yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi . Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking. "We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's CPI-inspired boost." Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery. Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, at $1.4085, as Britain reopens its economy after a four-month COVID lockdown. Things are travelling in the opposite direction in Asia where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing with new outbreaks. Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases rise and the Taiwan dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday. The dollar crept up 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to trade at 6.4424 ahead of industrial output and retail sales figures due mid morning on Monday. Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings. Bitcoin last traded 2% weaker at $45,302 and ether was 4% lower at $3,421. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 116 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2147 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2151 +1.2132 Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.3350 +0.13% +5.99% +109.4950 +109.4800 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains depressed near three-day lows, just above 109.00 mark

USD/JPY extended last week’s retracement slide edged lower for the third consecutive session. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY; dovish Fed expectations weighed on the USD. Rebounding US bond yields held bearish traders from placing fresh bets and helped limit losses. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as inflation jitters, exacerbated by record high prices paid in a regional U.S. manufacturing survey, benefited riskier currencies at the greenback's expense. But the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed as market participants sought clues regarding the Federal Reserve's...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/SGD: Choppy Conditions as Both Sides Rattle on Sentiment

The USD/SGD is testing important mid-term resistance early today and this has developed after the Singapore Dollar has been affected by important technical and behavioral sentiment which is causing choppy conditions. On the 10th of May the USD/SGD was trading near 1.32330 and appeared to be signaling it could challenge values below which were experienced in late February.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Upside momentum falters around 1.2150

EUR/USD re-tests the 1.2150 level, retreats afterwards. Dollar, yields struggle for direction at the beginning of the week. Italian final CPI rose 0.4% MoM, 1.1% YoY in April. The single currency looks to add to Friday’s gains and lifted EUR/USD to the 1.2150 region on Monday, just to lose some momentum soon afterwards.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD lacks direction, treads water around 1.2150

EUR/USD’s price action remains directionless so far. The greenback loses further momentum despite higher yields. The NAHB Index, TIC Flow come up next in the docket. Buyers appear to have regained the upper hand around the shared currency and motivate EUR/USD to keep the buying pressure well and sound near 1.2170 on Monday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near 1.2100 mark

USD/CAD continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from multi-year lows. Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD bulls and capped gains. Softer crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses amid coronavirus jitters. The USD/CAD pair retreated around 25-30 pips from...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Wall St weighed down by inflation jitters

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (May 17): Technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Monday, as signs of inflationary pressures building up in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with technology shedding about 1%. Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp weighing...
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays below 0.7780 amid firmer US dollar, mixed Chinese data

AUD/USD remains on the downside in the European session. US dollar gains on market risk and geopolitical concerns. Mixed Chinese economic data weighs on the aussie. The AUD/USD pair is accumulating losses on Monday in the early European session. The pair failed to capitalize on Friday’s gains and confided in a narrow trade band between 0.7745-0.7785 for the time being.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 125 Pts Lower; Fed Minutes Seen Key

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Monday, handing back some of the gains of the previous session ahead of the release of the latest minutes from the April Federal Reserve meeting. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 125 points, or 0.4%, S&P...
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes session tops and retreats, keeps the red below 1.4100 mark

GBP/USD failed to preserve/capitalize on its early European session positive move to three-day tops. Brexit jitters offset renewed USD selling, optimistic outlook for the UK economy and capped the upside. The GBP/USD pair faded an early European session spike to three-day tops and quickly retreated below the 1.4100 mark in...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall as Investor Focus Turns to Fed Minutes

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on sovereign markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets at 10:05 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury fell on Monday morning, with...
MarketsDailyFx

AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves

Wall Street, Treasury Yields, AUD/USD, China, Economic Data - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets aiming higher after a volatile week. Sentiment may shift on upcoming Chinese economic data. AUD/USD looks up after bouncing from support last week. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets will start the week with a slate of economic...
Businesskdal610.com

Analysis: Rising bond yields, calm ECB – this time is different

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone governments’ borrowing costs are at multi-month highs and German 10-year bond yields are rising towards 0%, yet ECB policymakers and investors appear unruffled, a sign that they view the bloc’s ongoing economic recovery as the real thing. It’s a contrast with February when yields on...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes

Global market sentiment wobbled this past week after initial euphoria on a disappointing US jobs report that further cooled Fed tapering expectations. A much higher-than-expected US CPI report, along with the implications of better average hourly earnings from NFPs, boosted longer-term Treasury yields. But, softer retail sales helped rekindle market sentiment into the end of the week.
Marketsinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Intermittent Volatility, Fed Minutes To Drive Equities; Oil Higher

Uneven economic data, ongoing inflation narratives could cause stocks to wobble. In our view, ongoing, uneven economic data amid the continued debate on rising inflation will keep markets volatile. Expectations for an economic rebound should favor value stocks, which stand to gain the most, after they languished during the pandemic.
Currenciesfxempire.com

AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Settle Higher, but Volatility Remains on Horizon

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars closed higher on Friday, taking back some of their earlier-in-the-week losses, as the U.S. Dollar gave back some of its gains as investors weighed the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to alter monetary policy by beginning the process of tapering bond purchases or hiking interest rates sooner than anticipated.
StocksBloomberg

U.S. Futures Drop With Europe Stocks; Gold Climbs: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures slipped with most stocks on Monday as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index declined 0.5% following Friday’s rebound. Discovery Inc. shares jumped in premarket trading on a deal with AT&T Inc. to merge media assets. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell and stocks in Asia were mixed, with shares in Taiwan dropping as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.