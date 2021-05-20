Mogo's (MOGO) Payments Platform, Carta Worldwide, Awarded Visa Ready Certification

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) (TSX: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that its wholly owned payments platform, Carta Worldwide ("Carta"), has been granted a Visa Ready certification through its Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers program. Joining the Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers program enables Carta to provide both fintechs and traditional issuers across Europe and North America with a robust solution for digital issuance, speeding up their time to market and addressing the needs for digital-first strategies.