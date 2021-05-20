newsbreak-logo
Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) FASTER Act sesame bill gets White House approval

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the article24-year-old Brooke Smallson from Los Angeles is just one of the 32 million Americans who live with potentially life-threatening food allergies. “I’m actually only allergic to sesame seeds. I’m not allergic to sesame oil, which is actually kind of a blessing because sesame oil is a lot harder to detect,” said Smallson.

How The FASTER Act Changes Sesame Allergen Labeling On Packaged Foods

President Joseph R. Biden signed the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research (FASTER) Act into law that changes labeling rules for sesame on packaged foods. The FASTER Act officially makes sesame the ninth food allergen that companies must indicate on packaging. The legislation increases transparency and awareness about food allergens and may potentially decrease accidental exposure to sesame for those who are allergic.
